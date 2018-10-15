Young Frankenstein, an event for cat lovers, see Penn State stars, and more: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Events
* The Penn State Thespians put on their musical rendition of “Young Frankenstein” starting Thursday at Schwab Auditorium. The musical is completely student-produced and will be performed Thursday-Saturday. The prices are $12/adult, $4.99/children and $4.98/student.
* The Ballet Hispánico dance company makes its first appearance at the Eisenhower Auditorium in over 20 years on Wednesday. The company of 15, representing a number of nationalities, brings to the stage training in modern and classical dance and ballet.
Ballet Hispánico has become a catalyst for bringing communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures from around the world. Ticket prices are $42/adult, $15/University Park student, and $32/18 and under, available through Ticketmaster.
* Already a crazy cat lady as a college student? We have the event for you: Learn how to make cat crazy earrings at The Makery on Wednesday.
You can learn how to hand form and hammer a cat design with copper wire, and wire wrap a sterling silver collar. This event is easy enough for a beginner. All supplies, instruction, tools and parking validation are included. The class is $28/person for one set of earrings. Space is limited, so sign up now at Contempo Jewelry’s website.
Sports
Fresh off a victory over No. 5-ranked Nebraska, Penn State’s ninth-ranked women’s volleyball team takes on Rutgers Wednesday at 7 p.m. Also, the men’s soccer team plays Detroit Mercy Wednesday at 7.
Bar Night
Head to The Basement Nightspot on Thursday night and get a $2 double sized 24 oz. Long Island Iced Tea from 9 p.m. until midnight.
