HS football: No unbeatens left, but three area teams come away winners

The final local unbeaten high school football team has fallen as Bald Eagle dropped its first game of the season on Friday. The other four area teams went a combined 3-1 on the weekend, with Philipsburg-Osceola joining the Eagles in the loss column. State College and Bellefonte bounced back from losses, while Penns Valley kept its momentum rolling. First up, the hottest team in the area, the Penns Valley Rams.
1. Penns Valley won its second game in a row when it beat Bishop Carroll this weekend, 42-14. With the win, the Rams have won four of their last five games and clinched their first .500 season since 2012. The Rams were led by senior running back Ryan Ripka and senior wide receiver Cole Breon on their way to victory.
Ripka had his third game with at least 100 rushing yards as he carried the ball 13 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He has 695 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season. Breon put up his first game with 100 receiving yards this season and second of his career, catching six passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams try to extend their winning streak this Friday when they play Tyrone at home at 7 p.m.
2. Bald Eagle suffered its first loss of the season this week, with a 42-7 loss to Clearfield on Friday. The Bison were led by Penn State preferred walk-on commit Isaac Rumery, a senior quarterback who completed six of his nine passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns, while adding seven carries for 40 yards and a rushing touchdown.
The Eagles’ inability to stop the Bison’s big-play passing attack doomed them from the start. Bald Eagle allowed 33.7 yards on Rumery’s six completions. The Eagles will try to get back to their winning ways when they travel to play Jersey Shore on Friday at 7 p.m.
3. State College bounced back from its loss to Harrisburg last week by beating Central Dauphin, 35-28. The Little Lions were led on offense by sophomore running back Dresyn Green, who contributed in the running and passing game. He rushed 15 times for 151 yards and a touchdown, good for 10.1 yards per carry. He also caught three balls for 61 yards and a touchdown. Green accounted for 212 of the Little Lions’ 349 rushing and receiving yards in the game. State College will have its last home game of the regular season on Friday when it plays Altoona at 7 p.m.
4. Bellefonte halted its two-game losing streak with a 21-12 comeback victory over Central on Friday night. The Red Raiders were down 12-7 at the half, but stuck to their run game and were able to complete the comeback, scoring 14 points in the second half. They had two players rush for at least 100 yards in the game.
Junior running back C.J. Funk, the team’s leading rusher with 1,186 yards on the season, carried the ball 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Rossman carried the ball 16 times for 100 yards as well as throwing for two touchdowns on 10 passing attempts. Bellefonte travels to Bishop Carroll on Friday with the game set for 7 p.m.
5. Philipsburg-Osceola struggled mightily the first quarter this weekend, losing to Huntingdon 60-7. The Mounties led 7-6 after a 46-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Daniel Slogosky to senior running back Landon McDonald in the first quarter. The Mounties’ loss spoiled their chance for back-to-back wins in the same season for the first time since 2012. They gave up 19 points in the second quarter and 35 points in the third to cement the defeat. P-O will face a difficult task this week when it plays Clearfield on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Comments