Police looking for State High runaway

State College police are asking for assistance in locating a 17-year-old State College Area High School runaway.
Janet Evans was last seen Friday, Oct. 12 at State High but failed to show up for her ride after school.
She is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds, said police. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with black leggings and a white backpack.
Evans contacted her grandmother and sister on Sunday and said she was still in Pennsylvania.
Police believe she is either in the Lock Haven or Altoona area.
SCPD is urging anyone who may have information about Evans whereabouts to contact the department at 234-7150, email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.
Comments