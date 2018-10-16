What public works projects are getting funding in Centre County?

Several public works projects in Centre County will see nearly half a million dollars in funding in the next few months.
Using Community Development Block Grant and liquid fuels funds administered by the county, Unionville Borough will get a new water storage tank, Bellefonte Borough will make safety improvements to Talleyrand Park, an intersection in College Township will become more safe and several roads in Burnside Township will be resurfaced.
Matthew Milliron, senior planner at the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office, said the new water storage tank in Unionville will hold approximately 100,000 gallons and will replace two in-ground reservoirs — both of which are nearly a century old.
The new storage tank will “eliminate some water system deficiencies,” said Milliron, by providing better water pressure, making the water safer to drink and increasing the water storage capacity.
Centre County Commissioners will vote to approve the submission of $441,976 in CDBG funds next week, $332,462 of which will go to the Unionville project. The rest, $109,514, will go to Bellefonte Borough, which plans to create a pedestrian walkway across the railroad bridge in Talleyrand Park and add fencing between the playground area and the railroad tracks.
Bellefonte Borough also applied for a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Rail Freight Assistance Program grant in the amount of $357,143 to assist with its CDBG project.
Next week, commissioners will also approve a liquid fuels application to PennDOT from College Township for $20,000 to install crosswalks and sidewalks connecting to nearby sidewalks at the East College Avenue/Elmwood Street intersection. Currently, pedestrians are prohibited from crossing at that intersection.
They will also approve an application to PennDOT from Burnside Township for $24, 250 to resurface Oak Drive in Pine Glen, a portion of Pine Glen Avenue and the school bus turnaround at the end of Viehdorfer Road.
