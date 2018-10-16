HS roundup: 2 State College Mid Penn crowns, Penns Valley sweeps, and more

For the fourth straight season, the State College girls’ cross country team reigned supreme over the Mid Penn.
The Lady Little Lions had seven runners finish in the top 26 of the 170 runners of the Mid Penn Championships on Saturday at Big Springs High School in Newville.
“The girls ran a smart race over a challenging course,” State College coach Rebecca Donaghue said. “Their opening mile was a controlled attack, and they pushed the tempo through midway. The final 800 meters was also perfectly executed with everyone closing hard and passing key competitors. They followed the plan perfectly and it paid off.”
Sophomore Jordan Reed led the team, placing seventh overall with a time of 19 minutes, 36 seconds. Lizzie Gilpatrick (12th, 19:57) and Emma Simon (15th, 20:04) had top-15 finishes.
Mihret Strauss (17th, 20:06) and Molly Solo (25th, 20:31) helped create the team score of 72 points. Clarre Porter came across the line for State College in 26th with a 20:35.
The Lady Little Lions’ edged Northern, which finished with 86 points. Carlisle rounded out the top 3 with 122 points.
Bellefonte tops P-O, Central
Amaya Rothrock was the top overall finisher on Monday as she helped lead the Lady Red Raiders to wins over Philipsburg-Osceola (20-35) and Central (16-43). The Lady Mounties beat the Lady Scarlet Dragons 18-45.
Rothrock had a time of 24:21 as Bellefonte had four runners in the top five.
Mia Elmore, Amber Shirey and Sadie Bellsky finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Sam Bainey was the top finisher for P-O in second, 29 seconds behind Rothrock. Natalie Shaw (sixth), Hannah Wildman (ninth) and Audrey Smith (10th) finished in the top 10 for the Lady Mounties.
Girls’ Volleyball
Lady Little Lions clinch Mid Penn Commonwealth crown
Kacy Sekunda and Leah Henderson worked well to control State College’s offense in a 25-21, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of Central Dauphin.
With the win, the Lady Little Lions moved to 14-0 and won their division’s title of the Mid Penn Conference.
Sekunda and Henderson combined to dish out 31 assists with Sekunda’s 16 leading the way.
Jess Irwin’ 10 kills, Vanessa McGhee’s four blocks and Kate Lachendro’s four aces led State College. Lachendro and Irwin tied for the team-high five digs.
The Lady Little Lions will look to complete the perfect regular season with games against Mifflin County (Wednesday) and Clarion (Thursday) remaining.
PV sweeps P-O
Emma Butler filled the stat sheet for Penns Valley as it swept Philipsburg-Osceola 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 last Thursday.
Butler had 13 kills and three aces to lead the team in each category. She added 13 digs.
Bella Culver had 3.5 blocks, Jadyn Butler had 20 digs and Brooke Emel had 25 assists to lead the Lady Rams (12-2). Emel tied Emma Butler for the team lead in aces.
The Lady Mounties were led by London Cutler’s four kills, Jadyn Eckberg’s 19 digs, Paige Jarrett’s four service points and Kalista Butler’s 12 assists.
Lady Mounties rebound nicely
Philipsburg-Osceola (15-9, 5-6 Mountain League) followed its loss to Penns Valley with a 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11 win over Central Mountain on Saturday.
Kalista Butler had 25 assists and five aces to lead the Lady Mounties in each category.
London Cutler had 10 kills and Adria Lewis served up 18 points for Philipsburg-Osecola.
St. Joseph’s top Mo Valley in 4
For the first time in the young history of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s program, the Lady Wolves topped Moshannon Valley 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21 on Monday.
Anna Griggs had four blocks for the Lady Wolves, who improved to 7-5.
Elizabeth Peters had a string of five straight service points in the fourth game for St. Joseph’s.
Girls’ Soccer
Lady Little Lions take 2
State College earned two victories by identical 2-1 scores over Chambersburg last Thursday and Altoona on Saturday.
Mackenzie Graham recorded the game-winner against the Lady Mountain Lions on Saturday three minutes into double overtime.
Erica Feese had a goal in each game. Her goal against the Lady Trojans was the eventual winner in the 55th minute.
Olivia Noel also scored on Thursday with Rebecca Dull finding the back of the net on Saturday for the Lady Little Lions.
Bellefonte comes up short in OT
Mallorie Smith had two goals for the Lady Red Raiders as they fell 4-3 to Huntingdon in overtime on Monday.
Mackenzie Hubbs had the other score for Bellefonte, which got nine saves from Cati Besch.
Hubbs and Smith each had an assist along with Carolyn Seibel.
Proctor nets hat trick
Bald Eagle Area’s Addison Proctor had three goals in the Lady Eagles’ 8-0 win over Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday.
All of Proctor’s goals came in the second half as BEA had 30 shots on goal. The Lady Eagles got a goal apiece from Grace Holderman, Anna Dongle, Sarah Holler, Madison Jones and Grace Wagner.
Lady Mounties’ keeper Jocelyn Hutton had 18 saves.
Grace Prep tops Sunbury Christian
Abigail Galliano recorded two second-half goals to lead Grace Prep over Sunbury Christian 4-1 last Friday.
Galliano’s scores came in the 46th and 75th minutes.
Abigael Fisher and Sarah Zuber handed the Lady Storm (4-5-3) a 2-0 lead 19 minutes into the game.
Lady Bulldogs make conference tourney
Centre County Christian Academy edged Calvary Christian Academy last Friday 1-0 to clinch its spot in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association championships.
Allesia Sheperd scored the goal for the Lady Bulldogs with Hannah Crafts earning the assist.
Centre County Christian will make a run to the ACAA title starting on Thursday against Meadowbrook Christian.
Boys’ soccer
Storm earns shutout
Jake Cannizzaro and John Sicree each had two goals as Grace Prep blanked Sunbury Christian 5-0 last Friday.
Sicree had the lone first-half goal and opened the scoring in the second half. Cannizzaro’s tallies came 10 minutes apart with his first coming in the 49th minute.
Lee Kanghyun recorded the other goal for the Storm (11-1-1).
Boys’ cross country
Red Raiders earn 2 wins
Austin Melius edged Central’s WT Davis by six seconds to place first and led Bellefonte to two wins on Monday.
The Red Raiders beat the Scarlet Dragons 23-32 and Philipsburg-Osecola 22-37. The Mounties also fell to Central 23-38.
Melius finished with a time of 20:25 as Bellefonte had three other runners in Eric Bennett (fourth), Harrison Herr (sixth) and Jon Decker (eighth) finish in the top 10.
Scott Frantz and Josh Rea finished in the top five with Frantz highest in third with a time of 20:51.
