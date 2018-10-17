Get in the Halloween spirit, enjoy brews in the barn, and more: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Events
* The Millbrook Playhouse will premiere “Honky Tonk Laundry” on Oct. 19, with the show running until Oct. 28. The production, rated PG-13, is a jukebox musical, including songs such as “Before He Cheats” and “These Boots Were Made for Walkin’.” Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
* The Millbrook Playhouse also will host its annual beer-tasting event, Brews in the Barn, Saturday from 4 p.m. til 8 p.m. Located at the Millbrook Playhouse Courtyard, the fundraiser will feature local craft breweries and national brands, as well as a ‘Your Cigar Den’ cigar truck and a designated smoking area, beer-related gadgets, live music and plenty of local food offerings. Tickets for this event range from $35-$40.
* Following the return of Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, the Enchanted Halloween Trail and Festival will resume operations over the weekend. The event is family-friendly and free, and will include pumpkin carving, face painting and musical entertainment. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11-4 and the non-scary trail starts every half hour from 11 to 3. The Halloween Trail stations are staffed by Penn State students who create activity-filled stations that cover topics such as pumpkin and jack-o-lantern folklore, the non-scary truth behind bats and spiders, the origin of trick-or-treat, and more.
* This Saturday and Sunday, Harner Farms will host a Fall Festival Saturday Oct. 20th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 21st from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in connection with Delta Zeta. All proceeds will support the Starkey Hearing Foundation and activities include Pumpkin Tic Tac Toe, Candy Corn Bowling and an Eyeball Spoon Race. For those seeking more mature thrills, Harner Farms will also welcome visitors to its Haunted Flashlight Maze Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. til 10 p.m.
* For those already with green thumbs or those looking to grow one, the 105th Annual Penn State Horticulture Show will be open from Oct. 20th and 21st from 9-5. Presented by Penn State’s student Horticulture Club, the exhibit is free and located at the Snider Agricultural Arena. Patrons can walk through landscaped areas, purchase plants and other plant-related materials, and even enjoy some apple cider and an assortment of other non-cidered fruits.
Sports
The sixth-ranked Nittany Lions’ field hockey team will take on Indiana Friday at 6 p.m. at the Field Hockey Complex in its final Big Ten game of the regular season. The women’s hockey team will play Providence Friday at 2 p.m and Sunday at noon, while the men’s team will go against Niagara at 3:30 Saturday. Also the women’s soccer team faces Minnesota Sunday at 1 p.m.
