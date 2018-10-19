HS roundup: League titles for Bellefonte, Penns Valley and Bald Eagle

Cross Country
Bellefonte, with a score of 50, won the Mountain League Cross Country girls’ championship Wednesday, thanks an all-around team effort. Amaya Rothrock was the team’s top finisher, taking third in a time of 21 minutes, 36 seconds. Penns Valley finished second with a score of 55, while Philipsburg-Osceola finished last with a score of 101. Kelsey Hull of Penns Valley won the race with a time of 20:54. Samantha Bainey was P-O’s top finisher with a time of 22:16, good for eighth place.
Penns Valley dominated the boys’ race, winning with a score of 25. Bellefonte finished third with a score of 82, while Philipsburg-Osceola scored 155 and finished in last. Penns Valley had four of the top seven finishers in the race, with Brendan Colwell finishing first in 16:28 and Colton Sands finishing second in 16:35. Austin Melius was Bellefonte’s top finisher with a fourth-place finish in 17:43. Scott Frantz led the Mounties with a time of 19:45, good for 18th place.
Girls’ volleyball
The Bald Eagle volleyball team clinched the Mountain League title this week, sweeping Clearfield 25-12, 25-3, 25-20. Madison Rockey led the Eagles with 30 assists and six aces, while Lacee Barnhart added five aces and six kills in the win. After clinching the Mountain League title Tuesday, the Eagles took down Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 to bring their record to 15-0.
The Mounties’ loss to Bald Eagle prevented a 3-0 week, as they began their week defeating Central Mountain with a sweep, 25-18, 25-14, 25- 23. Kalista Butler led the Mounties with 21 assists and Kameryn Harris finished with 13 service points. On Tuesday, P-O won their second match of the week, defeating Central 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 27-25. Butler once again led the Mounties with 32 assists and also added 11 service points. In their loss to Bald Eagle, Butler finished with 12 assists and six digs. P-O will finish its season on Tuesday when they take on Tyrone at home.
The State College girls’ volleyball notched two more wins this week to finish the regular season undefeated at 16-0. On Wednesday, the Little Lady Lions defeated Mifflin County 25-10, 25-8, 25-15. Leah Henderson (9 kills) and Jess Irwin (8) spearheaded the attack, along with strong setting by Kacy Sekunda (17 assists) and Kayla Moran (9). On Thursday, State College visited Clarion, the no. 2-ranked Single A team in the state. State College dominated the Bobcats 25-19, 25-14, 25-7 behind Henderson (8 kills), Sekunda (8) and Irwin (7). Henderson dished out 19 assists and Sekunda added 8. State College travels to Chambersburg to vie for the Mid-Penn Championship before moving on to district play later this month.
Saint Joseph’s volleyball closed their regular season by going 1-1 this week. The Wolves dominated Sugar Valley Charter School on Tuesday, 25-6, 25-16, 25-11. They celebrated seniors Anna Griggs and Michaela Maynard in their last home match of their careers. Griggs had six aces and two kills on the night and Maynard had seven kills. The Wolves followed the match with a loss to Penns Valley in their regular season finale, 12-25, 14-25, 11-25. Maynard led the Wolves with five kills as they finished the regular season with an 8-6 record. The Wolves are awaiting the results of the District 6 Single A playoff selection with the hope of receiving the program’s first playoff bid.
Penns Valley’s victory over the Wolves was the start of a pair of back-to-back wins for the Lady Rams. In the matchup with Saint Joseph’s, Penns Valley was led by Brooke Emel with 25 assists and Emma Butler with 15 kills and three aces. The Lady Rams followed that performance with a sweep of Central, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14. Emel once again led Penns Valley in assists with 24, while Butler led the team with 11 kills, 13 digs, and four aces. The Lady Rams will close their season on Tuesday when they travel to face Huntingdon.
Boys’ soccer
Volleyball wasn’t the only Penns Valley sport to win back-to-back games this week as the Rams’ boys’ soccer team did as well. The Rams defeated Clearfield on Tuesday on the road, 3-2. Alex Gretok scored two goals for Penns Valley, and Sal Castiglia added the opener for the Rams. They followed that win with a 3-0 victory over Bald Eagle on Thursday. Castiglia again added the opening goal, and Carter Felker added a pair of his own. Gabe Wert earned the clean sheet for the Rams, making four saves as the Rams improved their record to 10-7.
Girls’ soccer
The Penns Valley girls’ soccer team also earned back-to-back victories this week. They shut out Clearfield on Tuesday, 2-0, on senior night. Senior captain Emma Narber assisted Hannah Montminy on the first goal of the match in the sixth minute. Montminy scored another goal to seal the victory for the Lady Rams in the 62nd minute. Keeper Kylie Auman made nine saves on her way to earning a clean sheet. The Rams followed that shutout victory with another shutout victory over Bald Eagle, 1-0. Montminy scored the game’s only goal in the 90th minute, just before the end of the first overtime. Montminy has 25 goals and eight assists on the season and has led the Lady Rams to a 12-4 overall record, including 12-1 in the Mountain League.
State College girls’ soccer dropped its match with Carlisle on Tuesday, 4-3 in overtime. The Lady Little Lions were down 3-1 at the half but came back to tie the game after Makenzie Graham scored two unassisted goals in the second half to tie the game. Carlisle’s Sierra Young netted the game-winning goal in the 89th minute to put away State College for good. State College coach Doug Bates said that this game was a nice follow-up game to their first with Carlisle this season, which was also a back-and-forth matchup. “We came back stronger in the second half, but just couldn’t finish in overtime,” Bates said. The overtime loss brought the Lady Little Lions’ record to 10-7-1 on the season.
Bellefonte’s girls’ soccer team dominated Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday, taking down the Mounties, 7-1. Bellefonte junior Mallorie Smith scored a hat trick and added an assist, while sophomore Madalyn Morelli scored two goals of her own in the game. The win brought Bellefonte’s record to 10-7-1 on the season.
Grace Prep played its final two girls’ soccer games of the season this week, drawing both games. In their first matchup, they tied Grier by a score of 1-1. Saran Ashley-Douglas scored the only goal when she finished a corner kick from Abigael Fisher in the 14th minute. Keeper Makayla Ley made three saves in the draw. Their second draw was also 1-1, this time with Harrisburg Academy. Fisher scored Grace Prep’s lone goal in the 32nd minute. Ley made five saves for Grace Prep as they finished the season 4-5-5.
Girls’ tennis
The State College girls’ tennis team took part in the District 6 AAA Team Championships this week, winning their semifinal matchup with Altoona, 5-0. They then took on Hollidaysburg in the finals, where they were defeated 3-0. Hollidaysburg clinched the match before two of the singles matchups were completed, rendering their completion unnecessary. The Little Lions finished the season with a record of 13-3. The season isn’t over yet, however, for Catelyn Janac and Kelly Vanden who will represent State College in the PIAA AAA State Doubles Tournament on November 2 and November 3.
