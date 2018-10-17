Green Party candidates, a vote for G.T., and Sandusky support: letters to the editor

‘A people-focused agenda’
The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) has three candidates for election on the statewide ballot in November. The Greens have a people-focused agenda over corporate-funded alternatives, and are thus seeking to change power structures at a fundamental level. Everything we do is based on our four pillars: peace, ecology, social justice and democracy.
Paul Glover is our candidate for Governor; [among his campaign issues are] fossil fuels, education, green jobs, and organic agriculture. Glover’s the only gubernatorial candidate who would ban fracking, which poisons our future. Joining him on the ticket as the Green choice for Lieutenant Governor is Jocolyn Bowser-Bostick, whom I have known for many years. She is a biologist who is an at-large delegate to the GPPA state steering committee.
Neal Gale sets himself apart from other U.S. Senate candidates on many fronts, particularly on what he terms “the resource-driven wars of late,” believing government resources can be used more wisely than on endless war. He is a candidate with Green Party values.
Our 10 key values are: grassroots democracy, social justice, ecological wisdom, non-violence, decentralization, community-based economics, feminism, diversity, sustainability and personal & global responsibility. There are good Democrats running in Centre County whom I personally endorse: Susan Boser and Marc Friedenberg for Congress, Ezra Nanes for State Senate, as well as Erin McCracken and Rick Rogers as State Representatives. - Douglas M. Mason Chair, Centre County Green Party, Port Matilda, PA
‘He deserves another term’
This letter is written in support of the candidacy of Glenn ”G.T.” Thompson for re-election. Mr. Thompson has done a good job of representing folks in central Pennsylvania for many years, and from my perspective, he deserves another term.
I am most interested in Mr. Thompson’s position on issues relating to the elderly and persons with special needs. As a former nursing home administrator himself, Mr. Thompson is sensitive to their concerns ... sometimes voting against the mainstream of his party when necessary to stand to protect these folks.
One striking example of his engagement is the Special Needs Trust Fairness Act, which removed an unfair and illogical impediment to the ability of a person to establish his or her own special needs trust. That bill originated in his office; he found colleagues among the other party as well as the other legislative body to support this, with the result that it became law.
Mr. Thompson is a committed, effective voice for his constituents who are elderly or disabled and those who support persons who are elderly or disabled. I hope his constituents send him back to Washington on Election Day. - Amos Goodall, State College, PA
‘Sandusky was falsely accused’
Like it as not, there is a good probability that Jerry Sandusky was falsely accused of child molestation. The two men who have published their investigations and have most likely done more research about the case agree that Jerry is most likely innocent and the whole case is the misuse of repressed memory therapy, people wanting to improve their lifestyles at others’ expense, sensationalized journalism, prosecutorial misconduct, and a whole host of other factors.
The excellent book “The Most Hated Man in America, Jerry Sandusky and the Rush to Judgment” by Mark Pendergrast details the entire case and is rated 4.8 of 5.0 stars on Amazon.com by readers with most of the reviews being pro-Sandusky. John Ziegler’s web page, framingpaterno.com is an excellent source for an alternative view of the whole debacle and how there was a rush to judgment.
Basically, there was absolutely nothing to cover up because Sandusky never did any of the things he was accused of. The media who helped convict him is so entrenched in their lousy reporting and investigating that they don’t want to hear the Sandusky side of the story, even though it would make a more sensational story than the original.
The people who believe Sandusky guilty are basically living in a fantasy world created by the accusers, their parents, the “therapists” who believe in repressed memory therapy, the lawyers who send new accusers to these therapists, and the press, who fell for it hook, line, and sinker. - Clark Green, Port Matilda, PA
