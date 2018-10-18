Penn State football, Trump’s motives, and more: letters to the editor

‘Dropped the ball again’
I am not a football coach, but following the Penn State Football program since 1958, I think, qualifies me to have an opinion. James Franklin says he is going to fix the problems. He says Penn State is not an elite program.
He blames himself, the assistant coaches, and now the players. He has players with talent that are second to none. He needs to have assistant coaches who are second to none. Maybe Tom Bradley, Ron Vanderlinden, and Larry Johnson should still be here.
The truth of the matter is that Franklin and some assistants have dropped the ball again. They are the problems. If Franklin is sincere in correcting these problems, he needs to get rid of certain assistants, and hire ones that have excellent resumes. This is not on-the-job-training .... The first thing that he needs to do is look in a mirror, and start from there. He needs to evaluate all of the assistants, and those who are not cutting it need to go.
Franklin is here to keep this program moving forward. He is not here to make friends. Finally, Penn State has been an elite program for a long time. Franklin is not going to make it elite. It already is. He should know this, and with this in mind, he needs to move in the right direction, and change what is necessary. The players, fans, and alumni deserve better. - David G. Sage, Coal Township, PA
‘Stop this embarrassing nonsense’
Whether Brett Kavanaugh was falsely accused, is a liar, or was subject to alcohol-induced blackouts is not knowable to the general public. But what must be clear is that Trump is doing it again, appealing to the most base not to mention baseless prejudices.
In his disgusting rhetoric to arouse those who cling to supporting him for God knows what reason, he feigns fear of men being victimized by women. Let’s remember that this is the guy who bragged about grabbing women’s crotches .... Come on, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, everyone with any sense of moral indignation and love of our country and democratic institutions, let’s stop this embarrassing nonsense and vote everyone out of office who shows any inclination to protect this narcissistic sociopath.
Then, at least, if he doesn’t get impeached, tried and booted from office sooner, his effect will be blunted until we can unite in a presidential election vote and clearly say “¡No mas!” And hopefully never again in our free, democratic, one nation under God. - Ross Adams, Boalsburg, PA
A request from a ‘high-information voter’
A few years ago I moved to Lycoming County after spending most of my life in the Southwest. I love it here—the changing seasons, my job, mowing the lawn, and hiking Ricketts Glen.
However, there is one troubling change that is a cause for concern: my Congressional Representative, Tom Marino. As someone fairly new to the area I’ve not had a chance to meet Mr. Marino or hear what he has to say. He doesn’t hold town meetings and has refused to participate in the local League of Women Voters debate with his opponent, Marc Friedenberg.
I’d like an opportunity to understand where Tom Marino stands on issues that concern me, including what motivated him to author and promote the legislation that allowed drug companies to distribute an overabundance of opioids into small towns around the country. Many of these drugs immediately flowed into the black market.
If this was an unintended consequence, why has he not worked to repeal, or at least, revise the bill that has his name on it? Tom Marino is not willing to give me or other voters in our community an opportunity to talk with him about this or other concerns.
By contrast, Marc Friedenberg has held town hall meetings throughout the district. He can be reached with questions online through Facebook and email. I am a high-information voter, which is why I’ll vote for Marc Friedenberg on November 6th. I hope you’ll learn more about him on your own—and join me! - Janet Coleman, Montoursville, PA
Comments