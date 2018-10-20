Nepotism in politics, a pitch for open debate, and more: letters to the editor

‘It is not nepotism’
The Hanna family has been accused of nepotism. Nepotism is “favoritism shown or patronage granted by persons in high office to relatives or close friends.” The difference is between “granting” or “electing.” If a person is granted a position in government, it is nepotism. If a person is elected, it is not nepotism.
Our founding fathers included the Adams family, which produced two presidents and many political leaders from the late 18th century to the 20th century. Three other families produced two Presidents of the United States: the Bush family, the Roosevelt family, and the Harrison family.
I’m voting for Mike Hanna, Jr. who will continue his father’s tradition of serving all the people of Clinton County no matter their political party. Mike has been introducing himself to Republican, Democrat, and Independent voters, canvassing every municipality in the 76th District.
Open to the possibility of a debate, Mike wants voters to have an opportunity to ask questions. Vote for Mike. Help elect Mike Hanna, Jr. to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. - Joan M. Heller, Beech Creek, PA
‘Most importantly, listen’
To aspire to be a member of highly visible public venues -- politics, entertainment, the judiciary -- it follows that you must have a big ego, friends in high places and lots of money to back you. You may not be smart, talented or wealthy, but if the people who want you to succeed have something to gain from your success, you are virtually assured of getting what you want.
I believe this is the basic tenet for all public figures. We pay attention to those people who stimulate our need for confirmation, action and entertainment but unless we also actively support them, the “other guy” gets the nod and continues/moves into the public arena. Vote your conscience, stay away from entertainment you don’t like, speak out for your ideals, but most importantly, listen. - Karen Flickinger, State College, PA
‘Do the right thing’
The late Sen. John McCain admonished his colleagues, “We’re getting nothing done my friends.... We need to return to regular order.” Regular order calls for free open debate of ideas and compromise for the common good. It allows government to be a force for improving the lives of its citizens utilizing the best ideas available regardless of who the author was.
Today’s Republican Party has all but abandoned McCain’s belief that government should serve the people. When looking at the actions of our current Republican-controlled Congress, Senate, White House, and PA State Legislature one can only wonder who it is that our elected officials are really working for?
Jake Corman continues to lead the state senate as its Republican majority fights to preserve partisan gerrymandering. Glenn Thompson and Tom Marino have supported the notion that “you can spend what you don’t have” (Republicans call it tax reform) as long as it goes to the already wealthy. And do we even need to mention the ongoing Republican assault on healthcare? The list goes on and on....
The time for us to do the right thing and put people first has come! Voters owe it to themselves to consider and support Susan Boser and Marc Freidenberg for Congress, Ezra Nanes for State Senate and John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor on November 6. - George Polycranos, Port Matilda, PA
