Injuries reported in crash between a horse and buggy and a pickup truck on Penns Valley Road

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

October 19, 2018 10:13 AM

Centre County emergency crews are responding to a crash with injuries between a pickup truck and a horse and buggy, according to 911 dispatch. Two people were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center; police dispatch noted that a five-year-old female and 47-year-old male were injured.

The crash, which happened right outside of Centre County Vinyl, occurred at about 9:53 a.m. on 4857 Penns Valley Road in Penn Township when the right front side of the truck struck the buggy. The condition of the horse is unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police, Millheim Fire Company, Centre LifeLink EMS, Mount Nittany ALS and Penns Valley EMS were dispatched to the scene. Fire police handled traffic and the road is now open.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

