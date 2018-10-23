What’s best for Centre County, safer schools, and more: letters to the editor

‘What’s best?’
As Election Day approaches, we should review the candidates and what they stand for, while attempting to keep our emotions in check. We need to ask ourselves: What’s best for Centre County?
Centre County is known as an island of prosperity in the middle of Pennsylvania – even in down times. The prosperity is attributed to the University influence, and the start-ups it helps spawn. These start-ups employ local people, who purchase local products and services, thereby spreading the wealth and prosperity down the line. This prosperity must be nurtured and fostered.
Sadly, our current Representatives, Glenn Thompson and Tom Marino, seem to only value the University for its football games. They don’t realize what’s needed to keep the spirit of entrepreneurship alive.
By contrast, their Congressional challengers Marc Friedenberg and Susan Boser do. While Thompson and Marino happily dismantle Obamacare, with nothing to replace it, Boser and Friedenberg champion affordable health care for all. They know medical bankruptcies are bad for the economy – and that people afraid of losing insurance don’t start businesses. Friedenberg and Boser also know how vital broadband access is to local businesses and they’ll work toward full Internet coverage of the entire county.
Thompson and Marino echo the hollow denials about climate change, and cling to a dying industry, while Friedenberg and Boser know that clean energy would enhance our health, our environment AND our economy. Thompson and Marino represent the past. Friedenberg and Boser are the future. Vote for the future on November 6th. - Adriana I. Pena, State College, PA
Safer schools
Following the tragic school shooting at ... in February, I asked the educators and support professionals who belong to the Pennsylvania State Education Association to send me their ideas for making our schools safer.
Several of our members said student wellness must be a priority. That means investing in more school counselors, school psychologists, social workers, school nurses, and other specialists. Students in every school struggle with physical and emotional health and need our support and encouragement. Research shows that when a student has a meaningful connection with at least one adult in school, that student is better able to navigate challenges and solve problems.
As PSEA president, I shared nearly 1,000 member ideas with Gov. Wolf and state lawmakers. Many of the best suggestions were incorporated into a bipartisan school safety law passed in June that includes $60 million in grants for a menu of security, prevention, and counseling programs.
We have made tremendous progress in a short period of time, but more work remains. We appreciate that elected leaders from both parties are listening to educators so that together we can take the necessary steps to prevent tragedies in our schools before they happen. - Dolores McCracken President, PA State Education Association
Gun sense
I will be voting for Ezra Nanes for PA State Senate. PA is one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation. Ezra is in favor of an independent and transparent redistricting commission. Ezra is also a Gun Sense candidate. Gun sense candidates have pledged to support common sense gun violence prevention measures.
PA is not addressing our gun violence problem. Safety measures need to be implemented such as stronger solutions to lax gun laws and closing loopholes. This can be done while still respecting the Second Amendment.
A vote for Ezra Nanes is a vote for good governance and a safer Pennsylvania. - Sharon Hyde, State College, PA
