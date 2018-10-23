Questioning a candidate, defending climate change, and more: letters to the editor

‘How can this man run?’
On Oct 17, 2017 Tom Marino was exposed on CBS’ “60 Minutes” as the chief sponsor of a bill that weakened the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) ability to regulate the distribution of synthetic opioids. As a result the DEA was powerless to stop the distribution of the opioids to an unsuspecting population.
In no small measure, Tom Marino is responsible for our present opioid crisis. As his reward he was nominated for the office of Drug Czar by President Trump that would oversee all drug enforcement activities. He was forced to withdraw after “60 Minutes” exposed him.
Marino is now running for the House of Representatives from District 12. How can this man run for public office after what he has done? Has he no shame? Vote no on Tom Marino and yes for Marc Friedenberg. - Louis Rubano, State College, PA
‘Climate change is not a joke’
President Trump has asserted repeatedly that, “climate change is a hoax invented by the Chinese.” On some occasions he has claimed that his statement actually was a joke, so who knows what he really thinks?
The topic of climate change is not a joke! Human-caused climate change is the consensus in the community of expert scientists. A booklet published jointly by the United States National Academy of Sciences and the United Kingdom’s Royal Society states, “Climate change is the defining issue of our time. It is now more certain than ever, based on many lines of evidence, that humans are changing Earth’s climate” and the primary culprit is carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels.
Let’s look at the views expressed by local Republican candidates. Glenn Thompson mistakenly asserts that human activity is a very small (4%) component of the problem. Tom Marino not only attacks the scientific consensus, but he also criticizes scientists and economists who propose solutions to the problems created by climate change. He claims, dishonestly, that, “the gambit of the enviro conspirators is backfiring badly.”
These Congressmen are just two among the science-deniers in the Republican Party, which includes Oklahoma’s Senator James Inhofe, the author of a book, “The Greatest Hoax: How the Global Warming Conspiracy Threatens Your Future.” Such climate change deniers threaten the future of our planet.
Let’s solve this global warming problem by electing Democrats, including Susan Boser, Marc Friedenberg and Bob Casey, who will advocate realistic strategies involving renewable energy and energy efficiency. - Beth Wilkinson, State College, PA
‘Where are the Republican voices?’
I’m afraid the time has gone when voters can reason that, although they may disapprove of President Trump, their local congressional representative is not responsible for the policies and statements coming from the White House. Like it or not, the Republican Party speaks with a single voice, and that voice is Trump’s.
Where are the Republican voices speaking out against the horrific separation of children, some too young even talk, from their parents? Hundreds are still in custody and have now been joined by over 20,000 children who arrived with or without their families in facilities that can only be called concentration camps.
Can this really be the party that holds all life to be sacred? And how are we doing at “draining the swamp?” New reports based on Trump tax documents show that not only did Trump become a millionaire from gifts by 8, but the family managed to avoid paying hundreds of millions of dollars through various fraudulent tax schemes. Who is investigating this abuse of power?
Where are the Republican voices? This list could be much longer. Opioid addiction? Promised infrastructure? Alienating friends and “falling in love” with dictators ? Denying climate change? Take your pick. It’s not just the tweets we have to fear, it’s the actions as well. Please vote for Susan Boser and Marc Friedenberg . We need to clean up this mess. - Hope Boylston, State College, PA
