Piano Fight Club, 50 years of the Living Dead, and more: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Bar Night
Head to the Phyrst on Wednesday for their featured Piano Fight Club from 10:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. Stop by early for dinner and get $4 small cheesesteaks from 6-8 p.m. Happy hour is from 10 p.m. until midnight and features half-priced everything. Miss the cover charge by arriving before 10 p.m.
Events
* Night of the Living Dead turns 50 this year and UEC Theaters 12 is celebrating on Wednesday with an anniversary screening of the 1968 film at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.50/person. Or you can get your tickets before the show at their website.
* Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox visits Williamsport on Thursday. Bradlee is a composer, arranger and American pianist who got his start in jazz before turning to pop music. His Postmodern Jukebox project began on YouTube in 2011; it infuses notable popular songs with jazz, swing and ragtime elements. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. You can get your tickets in advance at CACLive website, and you can go to YouTube to check out the Postmodern Jukebox’s rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”
* Old Dominion stops at the Bryce Jordan Center during their Happy Endings World Tour on Friday. The concert will feature special guests Granger Smith and High Valley. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. You can grab your tickets at Ticketmaster.
Sports
Penn State field hockey faces off with Bucknell at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Comments