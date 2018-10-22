Two close ones and several routs highlight this week’s high school football results

It was a good weekend for most of the Centre County area when it comes to high school football, as local teams went 4-1.
Penns Valley took down Tyrone on the back of its defense, while Bellefonte and State College won in blowout fashion. Philipsburg-Osceola was the only area team to lose this week, but Bald Eagle nearly joined the Mounties as it won on a game-winning touchdown with four seconds left. The comeback opens this week’s takeaways.
1. Bald Eagle escaped Jersey Shore with a 24-23 victory after junior quarterback Jaden Jones threw his third touchdown of the game with four seconds left in the fourth quarter. Jones’ pass was tipped and caught by wide receiver Kael Gardner to secure the victory for the Eagles.
On the night, the Eagles were led by wide receiver Nick Turner who hauled in 11 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Bald Eagle will have a chance to finish 9-1 when it takes on Bellefonte on the road this Friday at 7 p.m.
2. Bellefonte heads into that rivalry matchup with momentum after dominating Bishop Carroll, 63-14. The Red Raiders could not be stopped on the ground, totaling 278 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries. Junior running back C.J. Funk led the way with nine carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while senior quarterback Kyle Myers added a 69-yard touchdown run to open the game’s scoring. The Red Raiders will take on Bald Eagle this Friday at 7 p.m. in search of their eighth win of the season.
3. Penns Valley won its third game in a row, beating Tyrone on Friday, 13-7. The Rams, who usually ride their offense to victory, shut down Tyrone’s offense, holding Tyrone’s star running back, Zac Albright, to 56 yards on 20 carries. Coming into the game, Albright had more than 750 rushing yards on the season and was averaging more than five yards per carry.
If Penns Valley can show that type of defensive dominance, it should have a chance to make a deep playoff run. The Rams will close the regular season this Friday when they travel to Philipsburg to take on the Mounties at 7 p.m.
4. Philipsburg-Osceola was dominated by Clearfield for the seventh year in a row, losing 62-0. The Bison got whatever they wanted on offense, totaling 549 yards. They ran the ball 33 times in the game, partially because they built a 49-0 lead before the half. Those 33 carries led to 295 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Brett Zattoni led the way with 118 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. The Mounties will close their season this Friday when they play Penns Valley at home at 7 p.m.
5. State College dominated all game on its way to a 49-7 victory over Altoona on Friday night. The Little Lions led 42-7 at the half and used their running game to gash Altoona all game long. Junior running back Isaiah Edwards toted the rock 13 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including a 77-yard rushing touchdown. Sophomore running back Dresyn Green had his second big game in a row, tallying 102 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries for the Little Lions. State College will close its regular season this Friday when it heads on the road to play Cumberland Valley at 7 p.m.
