HS Roundup: Soccer teams learn District 6 title paths, a Mid Penn crown, and more

Centre County’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams learned who they would have to go through last Friday for the District 6 title at their respective classes.
The Bellefonte and State College boys teams were the lone county squads to get top seeds.
The Little Lions will face Altoona for the Class 4A title on Oct. 29 at St. Francis University in Loretto at 7:30 p.m. The Red Raiders will take on the winner of Tyrone and Hollidaysburg on Oct. 30 at Bald Eagle Area for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Penns Valley was the only other representative for the boys in Class 2A. The Rams, who are the No. 4 seed, take on No. 5 Huntingdon on Thursday at Altoona’s Mansion Park at 6 p.m.
Should Penns Valley advance, they would take on the top seed in Westmont Hilltop on Oct. 29 at a site and time to be determined.
On the girls’ side, there will be a county school in each classification. State College and Bellefonte were each tabbed the No. 2 seed at Class 4A and Class 3A, respectively.
The Lady Little Lions take on Altoona on Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. with the Lady Red Raiders taking on Hollidaysburg at Bald Eagle Area on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Penns Valley received the No. 3 seed at Class 2A and will take on No. 6 Juniata on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area. If the Lady Rams top the Lady Indians, they would take on the winner of either No. 7 Central or No. 2 Somerset on Oct. 29 at a site and time to be determined.
“It’s been a great season so far, winning a very tough Mountain League,” Penns Valley coach Andrew Beverly said. “We are now setting our sights toward the first round of districts. It’ll be a tough matchup against Juniata; hopefully, we’ll be ready.”
In its first year as a program, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy played its way to the No. 4 seed of Class A. The Lady Wolves take on No. 5 Westmont Hilltop Tuesday night at Philipsburg with a shot to face No. 1 West Branch on Thursday at Philipsburg again. Thursday’s game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
Lady Rams fall
Penns Valley closed out its regular season last Friday with a 6-0 loss to Mifflinburg.
“It was a tough game against a strong Mifflinburg team,” Lady Rams coach Andrew Beverly said, “but our main focus was getting a bunch of girls minutes in our final home game of the season, and to try to avoid injuries going into playoffs. We were able to get 25 girls into the game. It was great seeing the younger girls in the squad competing against a good team.”
Penns Valley (12-5, 12-1 Mountain League) was outshot 20-6 and were at the disadvantage on the corner kicks with a 6-2 disparity.
The Lady Rams begin District 6 playoffs on Wednesday against Juniata.
Girls’ Volleyball
Lady Little Lions win Mid Penn title
State College captured its second Mid Penn Championship in three years on Saturday at Chambersburg High School.
The Lady Little Lions (18-0) topped Trinity in four sets in the title match. They dropped the first set 25-18 but rebounded nicely, sweeping the next three 25-4, 25-13, and 25-18.
Leah Henderson led the way offensively with 16 kills and finished with 26 on the day. Kate Lachendro added 11 kills in the championship match, but her 11 kills against Palmyra in the semifinals led the way for State College.
Henderson did well navigating the offense for the Lady Little Lions dishing out 40 assists. Kacy Sekunda had five aces and 10 digs for State College in the title tilt.
BEA takes 3rd
Bald Eagle Area made an impressive showing against some of the top teams in the state during the North Allegheny Tournament on Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh.
The Lady Eagles finished third in a 16-team tournament that had teams such as Baldwin, Freeport, and of course, North Allegheny.
North Allegheny came into the tournament ranked No. 1 in Class 4A with Baldwin at No. 7 in the same class. Freeport is the reigning Class 2A champion and is No. 3 in the state.
BEA earned victories over Thomas Jefferson (25-19 and 25-21), Avonworth (25-7 and 25-21), Altoona (25-7) and Freeport (25-22). It split games against North Allegheny (22-25, 26-24) and Baldwin (27-25, 18-25). The Lady Eagles were eliminated by Baldwin in the semifinals with a 25-20 loss.
Madison Rockey’s 10 aces, six blocks and 113 assists led BEA in all three categories for the day.
The Lady Eagles were led defensively by Lexi Skripek’s 72 digs. On the offensive side, Grace Hugar had 44 kills to lead BEA. Taylor Kilmer (29) and Lacee Barnhart (21) each surpassed the 20-kill mark.
