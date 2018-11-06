PA midterm election: Who won in Centre County and the state?

In an expected outcome, Republican incumbents Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, Howard Township, and Rep. Tom Marino, Cogan Station, won the votes needed to keep their seats as Congressional representatives in the 15th and 12th Districts, respectively.
Thompson easily won out over Democratic challenger and Indiana University of Pennsylvania Professor Susan Boser by 84,098 votes, winning 69 percent of the district’s vote, with 97.4 percent of precincts reporting. Marino defeated Democratic challenger and Penn State Professor Marc Friedenberg by 77,422 votes and won 67.5 percent of the vote with 92.3 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Washington Post. Friedenberg won 60.8 percent of the Centre County.
“I don’t know what the result of this election will be, but I do know that the voter turnout will be historic,” wrote Friedenberg in a Facebook post two hours after the polls closed. “That means that our democracy is strong. That means that people are hungry for change. That means that running a campaign based on basic blocking and tackling—being sincere, and talking to voters, and always doing a little bit more legwork—is effective.”
For the state house and senate races, Centre County residents voted overwhelmingly for newcomers, though incumbents retained their seats. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, sailed past political newcomer Ezra Nanes, a Democrat from State College. Corman won 60 percent of the vote in the 34th District, but Nanes won 51 percent of the vote in Centre County.
State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, also defeated his challenger in the 171st District, Erin McCracken, a Democrat from Millheim, winning 60 percent of the vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting. State Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Spruce Creek Township), secured his seat representing the 81st District for a second term, gaining 66.4 percent of the votes in the district over his Democratic opponent Rick Rogers and Libertarian opponent Joseph Soloski.
State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, representing the 77th District, ran unopposed and received 13,937 votes in Centre County with 95 percent of precincts reporting.
In the only Centre County state representative race without an incumbent, Stephanie Borowicz edged out Mike Hanna Jr.’s chance to take over his father’s seat in the 76th District by nearly 2,000 votes with 95 percent of precincts reporting.
Bob Casey won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Donald Trump-backed Republican Lou Barletta. Centre County voted overwhelmingly for Casey.
Tom Wolf easily secured a second term as governor, defeating Republican Scott Wagner with 57.66 percent of the vote with 99.27% of precincts reporting.
