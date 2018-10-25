‘I believe President Trump,’ climate options, election thoughts, and more: letters to the editor

Here are a selection of additional Letters to the Editor (others are on the Opinion page).
‘Take an educated position’
Climate science certainly has been in the news a lot lately. The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just released a special report called Climate Warming of 1.5 degrees C (2.7 F), warning that carbon dioxide emissions must drop well below the 2010 level over the next 12 years. Failing to do so would bring continued weather extremes, loss of polar ice, significant animal and plant loss, and the human misery those changes bring.
Just last week the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to two persons, William Nordhaus and Paul Romer. Mr. Nordhaus’ findings deal with interactions between society and nature, and more specifically climate change and the positive consequences of a climate change intervention such as a carbon tax. Both men’s work will bring economists “closer to answering the question of how we can achieve sustained and sustainable global economic growth.”
Last March, Moody’s Investor Service, and more recently Risk Management Solutions reported the insurance industry has to adjust their risk models in response to extreme weather occurrences created by the warming planet. This adjustment will, of course, likely result in higher insurance costs for those living in areas likely to flood, burn, or be destroyed by hurricanes.
It’s time our elected representatives in Congress study the science and take an educated position on climate change. They should follow the lead of some of their peers who have joined the Climate Solutions Caucus. Presently there are 45 Democrat and 45 Republican members of the House committed to action. - Dan Alters, Bellefonte, PA
‘I believe President Trump’
In many ways, President Trump is the best thing to happen to the GOP in recent memory. He’s energized our base and brought new voters into the Republican fold. He’s advocated a bold agenda. Because of his policies, our economy is growing at a record pace.
He has instituted regulatory roll-backs and tackled trade imbalances. We are winning again!
President Trump also has provided a lifeline to rural America that was devastated by out-of-control regulators who bypassed the proper legislative process. As we head into the important mid-term elections, we need to keep the positive momentum going. That’s why I urge President Trump and his administration not to take the Democrat bait of attempting to interfere with the Russian collusion investigation or fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller. If he does, we know the Democrats will try to destroy his presidency.
I believe President Trump when he says there was no Russian collusion by him or his campaign. To date, Mueller has not shown any evidence of collusion. Mueller needs to wrap up the investigation in short order. It seems reasonable to me that Mueller, who is a seasoned professional and man of integrity, should release his findings after the successful Republican mid-term election.
I ask Robert Mueller to quickly wrap up his investigation and President Trump not to interfere. The President needs to get this behind him so that he can focus his energy on growing our economy, protecting our borders and making the world a safer place to live. - John E. Petersen, Pleasantville, PA
‘This debacle rests with the citizens’
Democracies work when there is an engaged, informed electorate. Participation is key, otherwise democracies diminish. Obvious representation occurs when we vote. The majority of citizens are either unregistered, prevented from voting (criminals after time served in some states), deterred from voting (unavailable transportation, tactics by opposition groups and parties, other), or decided not to vote (too busy, poor candidates, doesn’t affect me).
From my vantage point a huge portion of blame for this debacle rests with the citizens. Entertainment programs disguised as news shows blanket the airwaves. Liberal and conservative alike. Loose association with facts depreciate the arguments, yet sensationalism is effective toward tallying ratings and therefore advertising dollars. Many people get incensed, assuming 100 percent accuracy.
We need to invigorate and develop the skills of critical thinking. Dial back ideological thinking, keep it relevant, yet in perspective. I’m talking about open-mindedness and active listening. No longer do we talk to folks with differing views, we don’t watch ‘opposition’ news channels. Can we be determined to view issues from other perspectives?
People come from frames of reference often molded from personal experiences, we need to appreciate that. That doesn’t necessarily translate to agreement or approval. Be resolved to find common ground in some area, build upon that engagement. Over time discuss more testy issues with the same zeal in search for morsels of agreement. Critical thinking is the key.
The citizenry could oblige to reverse the trajectory of our democracy by seeking out conversations with folks having differing views. - Roy Sletson, State College, PA
‘Destructive to our democracy’
In April, I went to Harrisburg for a Fair Districts Rally. We stopped at Jake Corman’s office to express our support for the upcoming legislation and to our surprise smiling Jake came out of his office and invited us in for a 15-minute chat on the issue. He told us he finally thought it was time for the Fair Districts Bill (SB22) to come up for a vote.
My friend asked him three times if he supported fair districting and we got an answer something like, “That’s what I said.” We came out of the meeting a little confused about whether he supported the bill or just supported the bill coming up for a vote.
A short time later the bill did come up for a vote but with over 500 amendments added to it. I believe that Corman knew that the bill had no chance of passing, which is why he could tell us he supported it. I feel that he sat there and lied right to our faces.
The current method of drawing district voting maps, referred to as gerrymandering, is destructive to our democracy, protects incumbents regardless of their job performance, and cheats the voters out of a true choice. I won’t support a cheater in November. That’s why I am supporting Ezra Nanes – he will restore integrity to our democracy. - Karen Drosnes, Julian, PA
Is it coincidence?
Pennsylvania’s newly aligned 12th Congressional District is located in central and northern Pennsylvania, and includes Lock Haven, State College, Towanda and Williamsport. Voters must choose between the incumbent, Tom Marino, and Democrat Marc Friedenberg.
Marino has refused to debate Friedenberg, declining invitations from many nonpartisan groups, including the League of Women Voters. One plausible explanation for Marino’s reluctance to debate is the expectation of an attack on his embarrassing role in opioid legislation, a modern plague.
On October 15, 2017, The Washington Post and the CBS program “60 Minutes” presented exposes of how Marino led the fight to protect pharmaceutical companies from prosecution by the US Drug Enforcement Administration. In a 2018 Marquette Law Review article, DEA Chief Administrative Law Judge John Mulrooney II, and Katherine Legel described Marino’s law: “If it had been the intent of Congress to completely eliminate the DEA’s ability to ever impose an immediate suspension on distributors or manufacturers, it would be difficult to conceive of a more effective vehicle for achieving that goal.”
Three of Marino’s campaign sources are the leading opioid distributors cited in the Post/”60 Minutes” expose. Is it coincidence that together they are responsible for over 85 percent of these drugs? Prior to Marino’s law, DEA prosecutions resulted in millions of dollars of fines for these three companies (Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson). The embarrassing revelation of Marino’s ties to these companies led him to withdraw his name from consideration for the nation’s “drug czar.” Vote for Marc Friedenberg. - Mike Hendricks, State College, PA
‘We need to hear from you’
The 76th District needs Mike Hanna, Jr. to serve in Harrisburg as their Representative. He is well-educated, and experienced. He has knocked on 11,000 doors, and has learned about the needs and issues of the citizens that he’ll represent, and he will fight hard to serve those needs.
His opponent has criticized Mike Jr. for having a job in Harrisburg, inferring that his Dad was instrumental in getting that job. With a BA in Political Arts and an MA in LA with a focus in Political Science, he easily merited that position. If you’re upset that Mike Sr. may have helped his son acquire his job in Harrisburg 10 years ago, you must be outraged that the Trump children work in his administration.
Mike is eager to debate his opponent. Is it true that you’re from Florida? Where were you educated? What was your major? What governing experience will you bring to the office of State Representative? We need to hear from you.
Mike Jr. is a lifelong resident of Central Pennsylvania, and he will work hard to bring jobs to the 76th District.. He will fight to ensure fair funding to our school districts, and he’ll make sure that our lottery funds continue to help our senior citizens. If I ever have a problem that requires a voice in Harrisburg, I want Mike Hanna Jr. in my corner. Experience and education matter! On November 6, cast your vote for Mike Hanna Jr.! - Patricia Hancock, Mill Hall, PA
subhead
After my son Randy died of a heroin overdose I became acquainted with many other parents whose families have suffered loss and tragedy due to the opioid crisis. We all share a special bond because we’ve had to help one another through the worst kind of grief.
We know the pain of standing by helplessly while our loved one’s lives are being destroyed by drugs; we’ve visited them in prison, paid their fines, driven them to recovery meetings, taken in our grandchildren, prayed for them every day, and we have buried them.
Congressman Tom Marino, who should have been working to alleviate the devastation in our communities, instead sponsored legislation that weakened the ability of the DEA to stop drug companies from flooding the market with highly addictive drugs. In exchange they gave Marino money, lots of money.
I believe Marino has betrayed every single one of us in a way that transcends politics. He didn’t do what he did because of his political party; on the contrary, he did it because he’s a cynical, greedy person who does not care about us. He ignored the rising death toll and chose instead to enrich his campaign coffers with drug money. To this day he stands by his legislation.
Those of us who have suffered and continue to suffer in this crisis must join forces, forget our political differences for a moment, remember what we all have in common, and refuse to reward Tom Marino with our votes on November 6. - Sandy Vieczorek, Tunkhannock, PA
Comments