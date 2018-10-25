The effects of climate change, a ‘hasty’ hiring, and more: letters to the editor

‘We will feel the effects’
The 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report indicates that by 2040 the distresses to the planet by global warming will be causing significant problems for all of us. Even here in Pennsylvania we will feel the effects.
The climate is changing. Extreme weather is disrupting livelihoods and food supplies around the world. This is observed. This is documented. This is truth. This is the scientific community’s consensus. The climate IS changing. Man-made carbon emissions are driving that change. As the atmosphere warms it holds more water, which comes back to us as more rain and stronger and wetter hurricanes.
Effects of climate change will include more wars in areas where droughts and floods (yes, both!) interfere with crops and the ability to live in comfort. Picture millions more refugees crossing our border annually and the disruptions that will cause. Limiting global warming to 1.5° C will require deep emissions cuts and massive changes in how electricity is generated and how we travel.
These changes will generate many more jobs than the fossil fuel industry employees. What can we do? For starters, vote against Tom Marino and Glenn Thompson in the 12th and 15th Congressional districts. They appear to ignore science in favor of fossil-fuel-election money. Marino and Thompson are apparently more interested in following the coal industry party line than of voting for the health of our planet and our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Vote for Marc Friedenberg and Susan Boser November 6th. - Eric Boeldt, State College, PA
‘You have a choice to make’
On November 6th, you have a choice to make. A choice that will affect the future of our district and our state in the 21st century. A choice that will determine how our public schools and our public universities fare.
Ezra Nanes is the right choice. Ezra believes education is the best investment we can make. He believes in our public schools and our teachers as the gateway to opportunity for our children. Ezra is committed to fully and fairly funding public education, expanding vocational and technical training opportunities, and making higher education more affordable and accessible.
It is vitally important that we train a workforce ready to take on the challenges that the future holds. Ezra is personally committed to our public schools – he has two children in the State College school district. His opponent has continually opposed plans to increase funding for public education and, under Governor Corbett, voted to slash nearly $1 billion in public education funding.
The choice is clear. Stand with Ezra to make sure that our public schools, the children in them, and our teachers are given the best possible education with the best possible tools, resources, and support from the Legislators in Harrisburg. Vote Ezra Nanes for our next State Senator. The choice is yours. Show how much you really care. - Jan Abelove Donahue, Boalsburg, PA
‘Hasty decision’
Coach Franklin is with us until 2022, at an average of $5.8 million a year. The hasty decision to go out that far is going to do PSU no good at all. All he does well is recruit and that will start to dry up as he exhibits his horrendous coaching ability. Look what happened when we bought the services of Coach Sanderson. Had we spent some money up front we could have hired a coach of national repute. - Joseph Korsak, State College, PA
