Election recommendations, and Trump’s impact: letters to the editor

‘I advise all citizens to educate themselves’
I am writing in response to Marcie Lynch Assetta’s defense of Congressman Thompson and her comments regarding the League of Women Voters in the October 11, 2018 CDT Letter to the Editor. I understand her loyalty to Congressman Thompson. As his Campaign Director, she has his best interests as a priority. I know him and consider him to be a very dedicated man who performs his job as his conscience dictates.
Our Centre County League has always worked to maintain a nonpartisan position in all of its endeavors. Candidates Night and in the LWV Voters Guide printed in the CDT continues to be an important function of the LWV Centre County. I served as President of the LWV Centre County for over a decade. I know firsthand that the League emphasized and demanded that no matter what your personal opinion of a candidate or political party might be, it was never to be a factor in Voter Education or other League activities.
The League of Women Voters, in an era of bias, continues to be a reliable source of unbiased voter information. I advise all citizens to educate themselves thoroughly about all candidates up for election. I encourage all candidates to take the opportunity to participate in all the many forums available in Centre County to express their ideas to the voting public and to counter any false information that may have been proffered by “sound bites” or bias. -Candace Dannaker, Bellefonte, PA
‘Voting is a privilege’
Voting is a Privilege and Responsibility, an opportunity to stand for something, a moment to say, I do not accept the tragedies of this world. On November 6, I am standing for democracy and voting for Ezra Nanes.
Ezra Nanes is running for PA Senate in the 34th district. This includes all of us in Centre County. Ezra is ready and willing to offer his experience, enthusiasm and his vision for positive solutions in our county and in our state. He believes Pennsylvania needs a bold vision to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. We have the responsibility to care for our earth and to listen to our scientists, who report that the urgent changes needed are both entirely affordable and feasible.
Ezra stands for common sense gun legislation. He, along with 90 percent of Americans, knows it is possible, and in fact essential, to balance the privilege of gun ownership with the responsibility to keep everyone safe. Ezra believes we must keep our children safe in schools. We need to fund resources like counselors and social workers so that people can get the help they need before they commit atrocities like Parkland, Sandy Hook, and Columbine. Arming teachers is not the answer.
Ezra will bring a bold vision of social change and responsibility to our state. With so much to stand against in our current state of politics, Ezra is someone we can stand FOR. - Maggie Ellis, State College, PA
‘Paying a terrible price’
I am old enough to barely remember when John F Kennedy was President. In my lifetime I have never sensed the divisive partisanship and lack of civility and that exists in America today.
Most of us know that when people work together with humility and respect great things can happen. However, bringing people together takes real leadership. When we have a President, who questions the heroism of the late Senator John McCain, or mocks Christine Blasey Ford or questions the intelligence of LeBron James, he doesn’t unite us, he divides us.
We have a President who continually attacks and denigrates others. Instead of bringing out the best in people, to my mind he brings out the worst in people. At the end of the day even if our country’s economic indicators are strong, the soul of our country is hurting. As a country we are paying a terrible price for having a President named Donald Trump who is morally bankrupt. - Chris Staley, State College, PA
Comments