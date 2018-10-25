Rocky Horror comes alive, Old Dominion rocks the BJC, and more: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard twice a week as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Events
* There’s a light over at the Rowland Theatre, and its source is a flickering cinema screen showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Relive the tradition going 40 years strong and go to a midnight showing of this cult classic Saturday. To make the experience more immersive and interactive, Rowland Theatre will also sell prop bags. Doors open at 10:30 p.m., and various other activities (such as the Rocky Horror costume contest, dance competition and trivia game show) will prelude the midnight starting time. If you’re looking for ways to make your Saturday night more chilling, thrilling and fulfilling, then head on over to this Science Fiction/Single Feature blast.
* Honky-tonkin’ rock band Old Dominion will play at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night. The Nashville band is slated to begin its performance at 7:30 p.m, and tickets for the concert range from $34.50-$60.
* If you’ve ever gone for a jog and longed for exercise to be more patriotic, then join the Give ‘Em 5! Run for Veterans 5K scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. Hosted at the Bellefonte Area Middle School, the event will support local veterans by raising money for the Veterans Assistance Fund. Tickets range from $17-$22, and patrons can acquire refreshments, shirts, and 5K awards. In addition, special prizes will be offered to veterans.
Sports
* Penn State women’s volleyball takes on Indiana Friday at 7:30, while the men’s hockey team will play Princeton at 7. The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions will battle at Beaver Stadium Saturday with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. It’s supposed to be a chilly and drizzly day, so be prepared and dress warmly. Later that day, the women’s volleyball team hosts Purdue at 8 p.m. And finally, the men’s soccer team hosts Rutgers at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Comments