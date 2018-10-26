HS Roundup: Girls’ volleyball teams learn District 6 paths, PV girls’ soccer advances, and more

Centre County girls’ volleyball teams found out their District 6 fates on Wednesday evening when the playoff brackets were released.
It is possible that the Class 2A match could be an all-county tilt as Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley were seeded No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. State College got the top nod in Class 4A
The Lady Eagles and Lady Rams each received a bye and will host a quarterfinals match on Oct. 30. BEA will take on the winner of No. 8 Philipsburg-Osceola and No. 9 Cambria Heights. Penns Valley gets either No. 7 Penn Cambria or No. 10 Huntingdon.
The finals are slated for Nov. 3 at Altoona’s Fieldhouse at 1 p.m.
The Lady Little Lions are already in the title game and will look to top Altoona for the crown. Those two square off on Oct. 31 at Tyrone at 7 p.m.
In Class A, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy made the postseason as the No. 8 seed. The Lady Wolves will host No. 9 Juniata Valley on Monday at 7 p.m. Should St. Joseph’s win, they will have to travel to No. 1 Bishop Carroll on Tuesday for a quarterfinals match.
The Class A finals are set to tip off shortly after the Class 2A game in Altoona.
BEA finishes undefeated again
The Lady Eagles’ regular season came to an end Tuesday with a sweep of Central 25-14, 25-13, 25-13, for their fourth straight Mountain League crown.
It marks the second straight undefeated season for BEA, which has won 59 consecutive Mountain League matches.
Grace Hugar and Lacee Barnhart led the Lady Eagles offensively with nine and eight kills, respectively. Lexi Skripek had nine digs on the defensive end and Elita Brown and Taylor Kilmer each had two blocks.
Madison Rockey dished out 28 assists as Brown, Skripek and Sammie Arenseneis had two aces each from the service line.
Lady Mounties drop regular season finale
Kalista Butler filled the stat sheet for Philipsburg-Osceola in a 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 21-25) loss to Tyrone.
Butler gave out 20 assists, had four aces and seven service points.
CeCe Hite led the Lady Mounties (20-11, 6-8 Mountain League) with eight kills as Janey Johnson’s 11 digs and Kyleigh Kennedy’s five blocks paced the defense.
PV goes 16-2
The Lady Rams’ regular season came to a close Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-23, 25-22 win over Huntingdon. Emma Butler was the lone player to record double digit kills with 15.
Jadyn Butler had 23 digs as Brooke Emel led the offense with 24 assists. Penns Valley got 5.5 blocks from Bella Culver.
Girls’ Soccer
Penns Valley advances to D6 semifinals
Lady Rams’ coach Andrew Beverly said, “Hopefully, we’ll be ready,” when he discussed his team’s District 6 Class 2A opener on Wednesday.
It’s safe to say they were by scoring 35 seconds into the game of a 3-0 win over Juniata to reach the semifinals.
“We knew Juniata was a strong team and we had to be ready to start on the front foot,” Beverly said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better start.”
Hannah Montminy corralled a throw in from Katie Martell and placed it into the top corner of the net. Montminy recorded another goal in the second half with Martell picking up the assist again.
Anna Korman also had a first-half goal off an assist from Montminy to give Penns Valley (13-5) a 2-0 lead at the break. The Lady Rams will now take on No. 2 Somerset on Monday at a site and time to be determined for a spot in the championship game.
“Anna played a phenomenal game all around, and we were pleased to see her effort rewarded with a goal,” Beverly said. “It’s been a number of years since this program has been able to advance past the first round of districts. It’s great to get that monkey off our backs, but this team is something special and we just hope we can keep going.”
St. Joseph’s season ends
The Lady Wolves saw their season come to an end on Tuesday.
After making the postseason in the first year as a program, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy suffered a 4-1 loss to Westmont Hilltop.
P-O finishes season
Kendra Carns and Jocelyn Hutton shared time between the pipes for the Lady Mounties.
The duo did it again on Monday in Philipsburg-Osceola’s 5-0 loss to Huntingdon to close out its season.
Carns and Hutton combined to make nine saves as the Lady Bearcats had 28 shots.
Boys’ soccer
Rams come up short in PKs
Penns Valley entered the District 6 Class 2A playoffs as the No. 4 seed and took on No. 5 Huntingdon on Thursday in Altoona.
The Rams and Bearcats battled to a 0-0 tie through regulation and two overtimes.
It came down to penalty kicks and Huntingdon topped Penns Valley 4-3 to advance to the semifinals.
The loss ended the Rams’ season.
