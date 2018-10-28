A thank you, and more voter recommendations: letters to the editor

‘Preserving this land’
I would like to publicly thank Representative Kerry Benninghoff for the decisive role he played in preventing Rockview Penitentiary land from being transferred to Penn State. Representative Benninghoff’s position on the land transfer was critical in preserving this land as open space hosting a wide variety of outdoor recreation activities.
Conservationists and sportsmen/women should be especially grateful. Had Penn State received ownership of this land, it is likely that we would be confronted with future development in the parcel akin to Penn State’s recent deal with Toll Brothers -- on a much larger scale. Centre County would have lost a priceless resource forever.
In opposing Penn State’s wishes, Representative Benninghoff showed more courage than many other government officials. Voters in the 171st Legislative District should reward Representative Benninghoff’s independence with another term in office. - Daniel L. Shields, Lemont, PA
Transparency
Sue Paterno is promoting Jake Corman’s re-election. After all, Jake helped recover JoePa’s 409 wins. Maybe Jake should seek the athletic director’s position; let’s not re-elect him to represent our interests. He doesn’t.
He obstructs sufficient state budgeting for health services, education, and infrastructure. He thwarts initiatives important to local communities such as a “pour tax” on alcohol. While such taxing authority is available to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Jake – our Senate president – disingenuously avers there’s no support for extending it, and “those voting for it won’t win re-election.”
A transparent Jake should own he is opposed. Perhaps his opposition correlates with campaign contributions from the hotel and casino lobbies.
Jake opposed Marcellus fracking bills. A consequence is an estimated loss of half billion dollars’ severance revenue to the state, and no promotion of renewable energy initiatives. The energy lobbies contributed $8 million to legislators, including $183,000 to Corman. Follow the money from the lobbies - right into Corman’s “representation.”
Currently pending is a “Window to Justice” Bill for sex abuse victims. Yes, Jake opposes again. Jake and the Corman dynasty footprint should not perdure.
Fortunately, we have a fine alternative, in the competent and fresh vision for the 34th, available in candidate Ezra Nanes. Elect him to the senate on Nov. 6th. Talented and energetic, Ezra will work for our regional interests with sensibility and integrity. Senator Nanes will represent us well. - David J. Brown, State College
‘Our duty’ before voting
The 13th District race involves two candidates who are new to politics. A look at their websites offers an insight into how they will represent us in Congress. Brent Ottaway does not take corporate PAC dollars, one good sign of whose side he is on. He believes that upgrading our infrastructure offers enormous employment potential and would also serve thriving businesses. What has been holding this back in Washington?
Additionally, in today’s technology-driven world, power grid improvements for wider broadband would benefit businesses and increase access for all citizens.
Brent also puts great emphasis on education. High-stakes testing has strained budgets at a time when resources are needed to prepare future employees and entrepreneurs to adapt to a constantly changing workplace. Shouldn’t retraining and post-high school options be more numerous and affordable?
It takes time to research. Isn’t that our duty before stepping into the voting booth? - Denice Rodaniche, Altoona, PA
