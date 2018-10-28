Voters’ anger, sending an election-day message and more: letters to the editor

‘It can’t be good’
I know I’m not the only resident of our congressional district alarmed by how angry people suddenly seem to be at each other. It can’t be good for us and it seems to be spiraling out of control. Now more than ever we need a leader committed to toning it down.
This is one reason I’m supporting Marc Friedenberg for Congress. Marc not only has a commitment to providing our communities with affordable and quality health care, rural broadband, and access to higher education; he is also a steady, genuine, and open person.
If you’ve met Marc at one of the many town halls he’s hosted, parades he’s marched in, or fairs he’s attended, you know what I mean. Marc has even circulated his personal cell phone number! Why? Because he cares about each of us and wants to know how he can help.
He has spoken to dairy farmers about their need for affordable and reliable high-speed Internet, to school teachers about resources for students, and to grieving parents about their children being taken by the opioid crisis. If you feel skeptical about politicians, meet with Marc Friedenberg at one of the many campaign events he hosts across our district. Then, decide if he is the person for you.
We owe it to our democracy to take full measure of all our candidates, and Marc is there to answer your questions, listen to your concerns, and help you make your decision. - Shari Jacobson, Lewisburg, PA
‘Send a message’
Over the coming weeks our volunteers will knock on doors throughout State College, distributing candidate information and reminding neighbors to vote. If they come to your door, please thank them for their patriotic service.
Every election matters, but 2018 is different. Core institutions of our democracy are under attack. Women and minorities are openly disparaged. Corporations and billionaires reap more and more, while working families and communities struggle. We need to send a message. We can by electing our entire slate of outstanding 2018 Democratic candidates.
For years, we have seen incumbent Republicans run for re-election unopposed here in central PA because they hold so-called “safe seats.” This year, we have outstanding candidates, including record numbers of women candidates, contesting every single office.
Six outstanding Democrats are on the ballot in State College. Leading the ticket, U.S. Senator Bob Casey and Governor Tom Wolf seek re-election. John Fetterman is our Lieutenant Governor candidate. Marc Friedenberg is challenging an entrenched Republican incumbent in the 12th U.S. Congressional District, as is Ezra Nanes in the 34th PA Senatorial District. Scott Conklin is running for re-election in the 77th PA House District.
We are also pleased to endorse two more candidates running against entrenched Republicans in districts adjacent to the Borough: Susan Boser running in the 15th U.S. Congressional District, and Erin McCracken running in the 171st PA House District. Please support these strong candidates and help save Democracy on November 6! - Paul M. Hallacher, State College, PA Hallacher is the Chair of the State College Borough Democratic Committee
‘Our region’s best interest’
A recent CDT series and Bill Mahon’s opinion piece described the taxpayers’ burdens caused by alcohol over-consumption in our region. Yet rather than helping his constituents alleviate this problem through appropriate legislation, Senator Jake Corman has exacerbated it.
Specifically his recent mailing boasts, “Jake worked with both parties to break the decades-long prohibition of expanded liquor sales and allow grocery and convenience stores to sell beer and wine.” Despite repeated requests, he has failed to support legislation permitting areas like ours to tax alcohol.
State senator candidate Ezra Nanes understands the effect that readily available alcohol and temporary populations have on municipalities like ours. Their often excessive alcohol use places high demands on our infrastructure and services, and thus an unfair burden on real estate taxpayers. Ezra supports authorizing municipalities like ours to self-determine the best way to generate revenue required to pay for these services, as Philadelphia and Allegheny County already have.
Please join me in voting to elect Ezra Nanes as our state senator. It’s in our region’s best interest to do so. - Donna S. Queeney, State College, PA
