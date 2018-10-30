HS Roundup: District titles for State College and Penns Valley, and more

State College has reigned supreme over the District 6 Class 3A girls cross country meet for quite sometime.
Saturday’s championships were no different.
The Lady Little Lions took the top six spots and finished with a perfect 15 team points for the title. They were well ahead of runner-up Mifflin County, which had 76 points.
“The team is in a great position heading into next Saturday’s PIAA State Meet at Hershey’s Parkview cross country course,” State College coach Rebecca Donaghue said. “Bettering last year’s fifth-place finish looks very realistic, but the competition is also tougher than ever. These girls have been working so hard and are ready to go after things next week.”
Senior Kileigh Kane made her final district run memorable by going out on top with a time of 19 minutes, 17 seconds. Jordan Reed (20:12) and Emma Simon (20:30) finished second and third, respectively, to round out the top three.
Lizzie Gilpatrick (fourth, 20:39), Mihret Strauss (fifth, 20:47) and Molly Solo (sixth, 21:04) made it six straight State College runners.
The Lady Little Lions also had Elly Haushalter finish in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish in a time of 21:27.
Lady Wolves’ Mazza takes gold
The saying goes, “It comes in threes,” and for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Sera Mazza that can be said for her District 6 Class A cross country titles.
Mazza picked up her third and final district crown with a time of 20:08, topping Portage’s Lauren Shaffer by four seconds and Cambria Heights’ Quinn McElhenny by 10 seconds.
The Lady Wolves (54) came up 14 points shy of the team title as Marion Center ended with 41 points.
Lindsey Carmack (10th), Kathleen Simander (12th) and Kate Youngmark (13th) had top-15 finishes for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy.
Penns Valley’s Kelsey Hull finished sixth with a time of 21:00.
Boys’ cross country
PV takes District 6 title
Penns Valley had all five of its scoring runners finish in the top 12 to claim the District 6 Class A team title.
The Rams’ 34 points were 24 points better than runner-up Marion Center and 41 points better than St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, which finished third.
Sophomore Brendan Colwell paced Penns Valley with a first-place finish and a time of 17:03. The Wolves’ Carter Kauffman finished in second with a time of 17:27.
Colton Sands (fourth) and Josh Hersbine (fifth) had top-five finishes for the Rams and St. Joseph’s, respectively.
Alexander Gretok (seventh, 18:30), Daniel Kelly (10th, 18:57) and Max Feidler (12th, 19:11) made up the other scoring runners for Penns Valley.
For the Wolves, Sam Palmer (21st, 19:56), Aidan Cross (23rd, 20:11) and Asa Reynolds (28th, 20:22) rounded out their scoring.
Girls’ Soccer
Lady Rams fall in 2OT
Something had to give after Penns Valley and Somerset played nearly 107 minutes’ worth of soccer in their District 6 Class 2A semifinals game on Monday.
Unfortunately, for the Lady Rams (13-6), it was the end of their season.
Somerset’s Rylee Pucci found the back of the net for her second goal of the game in double overtime to lift the Lady Eagles over Penns Valley 2-1.
“We knew going in things were going to be against us with a 2.5 hour bus ride and playing a good Somerset team on their own turf,” Lady Rams coach Andrew Beverly said. “While it stinks for this season to be over, I can’t help but smile thinking about how proud I am of this group and what they’ve accomplished.”
Neither team could find the icebreaker until Pucci recorded her first goal right before halftime.
To add drama to the game, Penns Valley’s Hanna Montminy didn’t tie the game until there were just two seconds remaining. The Lady Rams outshot Somerset 18-12 as Kylie Auman made five saves in goal.
State College wins crown
The Lady Little Lions traveled to Loretto on Monday to take on Altoona for the District 6 Class 4A title.
State College came back home 3-0 winners.
The Lady Little Lions will now take on the winner of the McDowell and Erie game in a PIAA subregional game on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
Girls’ Volleyball
P-O season comes to end
Kyleigh Kennedy and London Cutler each had nine kills but it wasn’t enough for Philipsburg-Osceola. The Lady Mounties fell to Cambria Heights in five sets of its District 6 Class 2A playoff matchup.
Cutler also tied for the team lead of eight digs with Kalista Butler, who also dished out 35 assists.
Kamryn Harris had 16 service points for Philipsburg-Osceola, which finished the year 20-12.
Boys’ Soccer
Little Lions breeze to D6 title
State College took on Altoona in a rematch of last season’s District 6 Class 4A title game at St. Francis University in Loretto on Monday.
The Little Lions crushed the Mountain Lions 5-1 to win the district crown.
State College will now take on the winner of the McDowell and Erie game in a PIAA subregional game on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
