Fatal crash shuts down I-80 in Clearfield County

A multi-vehicle fatal crash in Clearfield County near DuBois shut down Interstate 80 East for nearly three hours.
According to dispatch, police and EMS were called to the scene of a “vehicle accident with entrapment” at mile marker 99.5 on I-80 eastbound at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
WJAC reported that the coroner was called to the scene shortly after the accident happened.
Dispatch also reported it had received a call that three patients were in critical condition and that the caller stated they were “not sure (the patients) were gonna make it through the accident.”
The accident involved a car and a semi-trailer, said police.
511pa.com reported the accident had been cleared at 1:07 p.m. Saturday.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
