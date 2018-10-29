Gerrymandering, climate change - oh, and the election: letters to the editor

‘Together we can do more’
As midterm elections approach we need all eligible voters to participate. Across the country we are in the midst of partisan loyalty. Before you choose to vote think about the candidate’s knowledge, reputation, transparency and authenticity. As a nation, we need to worry less about party affiliation and focus more on what candidate is best suited for office.
Every day in the news we see political battles, rhetoric to disparage and a fierce battle between conservative and liberal ideas. We need political agendas and bullying to stop. It has no place in our democracy.
As a nation we need all elected parties to work together. Synergy is the ability to accomplish great things. Together we can do more by focusing on policies that align the country and still respect different opinions. It can happen! Believe! All voters need to be granular as they research and decide who to vote for. Vote responsibly. - Dennis D. Fetzer, Boalsburg, PA
‘Building a better Pennsylvania’
Ezra Nanes is the absolute right person to take Pennsylvania’s Senate seat for the 34th District. Ezra is a man of the people, committed to seeing to it that residents of our Commonwealth have equal access to opportunities afforded them as Americans and Pennsylvanians, regardless of race, class, creed, or gender.
While he clearly sees the needs of now, he also recognizes that for us to thrive in the long term, we have to invest in long-term thinking and planning. This means dynamic, effective public education for our kids; investments that will make Pennsylvania a leader in renewable energy jobs and production; protection of the natural resources that make our beautiful communities healthy and strong; empowering our numerous rural communities through strong agricultural policies, technology and healthcare; and ensuring that the voice of every Pennsylvanian matters in elections.
In the couple of years I have known Ezra, I have been wowed by his genuine interest in the people he meets, his warmth and sincerity, and the terrific husband and father he is. He is a kind, intelligent man who is committed to building a better Pennsylvania—a Pennsylvania that is responsive to the truths we all face. Ezra is the real deal. I hope you’ll join me in voting for him for the Pennsylvania State Senate on November 6th. - Lori Bedell, State College, PA
‘The climate casino’
Climate change is politically controversial and presents a clear difference of views between Republican and Democratic political candidates. Yet it is not controversial within the scientific community. To quote a report from the eminent National Academy of Sciences, “A strong, credible body of scientific evidence shows that climate change is occurring, is caused largely by human activities, and poses significant risks for a broad range of human and natural systems.”
These risks include threats to ocean shorelines, as well as losses to agriculture, ocean life and animals on land. How concerned should we be?
William Nordhaus, winner of a 2018 Nobel Prize, gave this answer: “The short answer is that global warming is a major threat to humans and the natural world. I will use the metaphor that we are entering the Climate Casino. By this, I mean that economic growth is producing unintended but perilous changes in the climate and earth systems. These changes will lead to unforeseeable and probably dangerous consequences…. But we have just entered the Climate Casino, and there is time to turn around and walk back out.”
To “walk back out” means not doubling down on risky bets, but to become more energy efficient and reduce fossil fuel emissions. Measures to accomplish this (renewable energy sources and fuel emission standards) are centerpieces of Democrats’ campaigns.
To save our planet requires that we vote out the Congressional Republicans, such as Glenn Thompson and Tom Marino, and vote in Democrats Susan Boser, Marc Friedenberg and Bob Casey. - Mark Munn, State College, PA
‘Is that a good thing?’
Erin McCrackin and Ezra Nanes represent a real opportunity to change the way we are represented in Harrisburg. Residents of the 171st HD and 34th SD are both seeing for good reason, a real competitive set of races.
For too long the special interests have guided our leadership, not the constituents. Lobbyists and their checkbooks are too influential! Sure the incumbents have experience, but is that a good thing? Our area has lost manufacturing jobs at Corning and Cirro during their tenure with no equal replacement.
We are being left behind in technology and are on the wrong side of the digital divide. That will cost us future jobs. We need Erin and Ezra to take these two seats from the incumbents and their benefactors and put the power back into the hands of the people.
They both have worked in the private sector and have actually created jobs with their own sweat. They know what it takes to build businesses and the challenges of balancing work with a raising a family. These are the things that relate in my mind to the blue-collar town we live in, not a corporate-run PAC telling our elected officials how to vote on the business before the legislature.
We cannot and should not reward the buffonery in Harrisburg that has led to a credit downgrade, budgets that never pass on time, a barrage of anti-worker legislation and constant attacks on public education with another term. Like Willie said: Vote em out! - Dan Long, Bellefonte, PA
‘Enact redistricting reform’
After every census, states must redraw legislative districts to distribute populations equally. While redistricting has often been subject to gerrymandering — drawing boundaries unfairly to advantage one party over another — new mapping technologies can engineer iron-clad majorities for a generation.
In 2011, Harrisburg Republicans exploited Pennsylvania’s redistricting process, creating among the nation’s worst gerrymandered maps. These contorted districts endured for several election cycles until this February, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled them unconstitutional. The Court required new districts, but Jake Corman pushed back and led the fight to keep the gerrymandered map.
Pennsylvania legislators should clearly enact redistricting reform. Yet, as Senate Majority Leader, Corman denied that districts were gerrymandered and wouldn’t co-sponsor or help to advance a bill proposing an independent citizens’ commission, a best practice for redistricting. When he did get involved after losing the map fight, the redistricting bill became horribly compromised with “poison pill” amendments that allowed politicians to hand-pick commission members and opened the door to gerrymandered courts!
Fortunately, this monstrous bill packaged as “reform” died in the House, but Jake’s cynical power grab clarified that fairness and integrity are not his priorities. Ezra Nanes believes redistricting should be a fair and transparent process that works for all Pennsylvania voters. He knows we need to eliminate gerrymandering and create a citizen-led independent redistricting committee. Ezra will fight for fair and equal districts across our state. I’ll be voting for Ezra on November 6th. I urge you to join me. - Jessica O’Hara, State College, PA
‘Your vote makes a critical difference’
Our Republican Congressional Representatives, Tom Marino (12th district) and Glenn Thompson (15th district), proudly declare their “prolife” positions. However, this assertion is belied by their platforms and betrayed by their votes.
If Marino and Thompson are “prolife,” why don’t they advocate for sensible changes in gun laws? According to the Gun Violence Archive, in 2017, 15,639 deaths were attributed to gun violence. If Marino and Thompson are “prolife,” why have they opposed measures to curb climate change? Regardless of causes, the effects are clear. According to the U.S. Global Change Research Program, “climate change is impacting the severity or frequency of health problems that are already affected by climate or weather factors; and it is creating unprecedented or unanticipated health problems or health threats in places where they have not previously occurred.”
If Marino and Thompson are “prolife,” why have they not supported a plan to ensure we will all have health care? Although eager to repeal and defund “Obamacare,” they have not provided a viable alternative. Their lack of planning would leave millions of people uninsured or struggling to afford health insurance or pay for care.
“Prolife?” Really? On these issues and many others that affect all of our lives, Marc Friedenberg and Susan Boser want to truly represent us. We have a choice on November 6. Cast your vote for the Democrat challengers: Marc Friedenberg in the 12th or Susan Boser in the 15th. Your vote makes a critical difference. - Laura S. Brown, State College, PA
‘People, not politics’
People, not politics. It is a slogan that we have heard over and over, from both sides, from many candidates. It is often hard to believe coming from polished politicians in expensive suits, but when it comes from a small business owner from Millheim, in boots and her cowboy hat, you take note.
When you get to know the hard-working, genuine, compassionate person that is Erin McCracken, you have no doubt that her campaign for state representative is absolutely about the people and not the politics. As our elected officials kowtow to their corporate donors, and gerrymander district lines so they have to do the least amount of work possible, Erin McCracken is refusing corporate money, and out there in the 171st district, putting in the work.
She is out there talking to, and most importantly, listening to, the voters. She not only knows how to put in the work, with a Masters degree in Public Administration, and a Masters degree in Social Work, she also knows what work needs to be done in Harrisburg, and how to get it done.
For 22 years, we have had a representative that is of his donors, for his donors, and by his donors, and it is us, the hard-working Pennsylvanians, that pay the price. On November 6th, it is finally time for the 171st district to have a representative that is truly of the people, for the people, and by the people. Elect Erin McCracken for state representative of the 171st. - Erin E. Wise, Boalsburg, PA
‘Cannot be what our founders intended’
What does gerrymandering get us? It gets us politicians who don’t feel the need to be engaged in the community. It creates an atmosphere that minimizes the creative process of competitive ideas. It guarantees us the monopoly of sameness.
It means that Glenn Thompson doesn’t need to debate with opposing ideas or even converse with constituents. It allows Mr. Thompson to get away with not addressing his party’s or his President’s excesses. Once in office, he has no need to campaign; no need to compromise; no need to learn new information; no need to represent anybody. The congressional member from a well-gerrymandered district needs only to vote as told by the party leader, not criticize the party faithful, and then wait for the perks of office, the next paycheck, and the eventual retirement income.
This cannot be what our founders intended when they designed a representative democracy. Surely, they meant for the people to be engaged in lively, constructive, competitive debates concerning the issues of the day. Surely, they had intended for elections that encouraged rather than discouraged participation. - Jeffrey Kern, State College, PA
‘No more rule of law’
We are beginning to look a lot like Russia. Republicans endeavor to usurp total control of our nation. They are lining up their ducks so that at some point they can do whatever to whomever they want with impunity - no more checks and balances – no more rule of law.
We see this with the packing of the SCOTUS, with a cabinet of corrupt boot-lickers who are wildly unqualified, of dubious character and who rubber stamp Trump’s initiatives, with the pillaging of the treasury, inflating the national debt, giving our tax money to the already filthy rich and making us a debtor nation, with the turnover of public lands to oil and gas interests, with negating the impact of our votes by gerrymandering, with the foment of divisiveness using political affiliation, religion, income level and education, with demeaning the media, with actions welcoming Russians into our political debate and elections and with condoning a Saudi murder.
Here is what we don’t see. Tax returns on a post card, the secret plan to eliminate ISIS, better cheaper Republican health care that covers everyone, reduced taxes and one dollar per gallon gasoline. Trump has fooled deplorables. He will come for the guns. He will make our citizens subservient. To combat all this Americans must vote for the smart people and not be intimidated by them. Bush and Trump likely stole elections, welcome climate demise, destabilized the Middle East and are now destabilizing the world. - Walter Beatty, State College, PA
