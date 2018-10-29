Coffee and chocolate, Halloween treats, and more: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Events
* Do you love coffee and chocolate? If you answered no, you might be a Michigan fan. If you answered yes, Ten Thousand Villages has you covered. The 1341 S. Atherton location will hold a coffee and chocolate tasting on Tuesday from 12 until 2 p.m. Ruth Nissly, a coffee and chocolate aficionado, will talk about coffee roasting, appreciation and preparation as well as pairing with chocolate. Support Fair Trade Month while enjoying a warm cup of coffee and chocolate!
* Spooky season hits its peak on Wednesday with the Halloween holiday -- celebrate with a murder mystery event at the Off Pitt Street Theater. The theater will hold a “Murder at the Masquerade” at 7 p.m. Audience members will solve a “murder” that will happen while at the theater. Off Pitt Street Theater Company and the Bedford Arts Cooperative will host an evening of immersive fun featuring the awesome music of the “Zillion Dollar Combo,” and a cash bar. Don’t forget your costume. Tickets are $20/person and $30/couple, snag yours at the Off Pitt Street website.
* Don’t miss your chance to catch the return of Michael Myers to Haddonfield, Illinois, to pay his old friend Laurie Strode a visit. Catch the flick during cheap night on Tuesday for $5.50. Here are the showtimes: UEC Theatres 12 Halloween [R]: 1 hour 49 minutes. Show: 4:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 10 p.m. College 9 Halloween [R]: 1 hour 49 minutes. Show: 4:35 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Bar Night
The Shandygaff will host a special Fright Night on Halloween, which is a notoriously killer good time.
