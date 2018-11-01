HS Roundup: District crowns for Bellefonte and State College, while others advance

For the past three years, the Bellefonte boys’ soccer team reached the District 6 Class 3A title game. They came up short in each game.
Tuesday evening was the fourth time, but the Red Raiders were able to get over this hurdle with a 2-1 win over Tyrone.
Evan Nyquist scored the game-winning goal for Bellefonte with just over 14 minutes to go in the game.
The Red Raiders looked to be going into the half down 1-0 but Dan Persiko found the back of the net with a minute left. Zach Spearly had nine saves for Bellefonte in goal.
The Red Raiders will now venture into the PIAA playoffs with a first-round matchup against the winner of Franklin Regional and West Allegheny on Tuesday. The site and time are still to be determined.
Girls’ Volleyball
State College wins eighth straight D6 title
Lady Little Lions coach Chad Weight has been in charge of the programs for nine years. He has led State College to District 6 Class 4A titles in every year but his rookie season.
The Lady Little Lions swept Altoona on Wednesday night 25-12, 25-18, 25-11.
“It may be one of the most complete, talented teams we’ve ever had,” said coach Chad Weight. “It’s not just the depth, but it’s kids one through eight who are usually on the floor -- they have a wide range of skills. They’re pretty talented kids.”
Kacy Sekunda had 11 kills to pace State College’s offense. Leah Henderson dished out 19 assists with Sekunda adding another 14.
Defensively, Kate Lachendro’s nine digs led the way for the Lady Little Lions with Erin Lutz contributing eight digs and Katie Finlan tallying five more.
State College will now make a run for a PIAA title with a first-round tilt against the loser of North Allegheny and Baldwin. The teams will play Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. “[The team] is focused and engaged and they know what they have to do,” Weight said.
Lady Rams advance
Penns Valley kept its postseason alive with a four-set win over Penn Cambria in the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
The Lady Rams dropped the first set 25-21 but won the next three 25-23, 25-17, 27-25 to advance to the semifinals.
Penns Valley’s defense was huge, with four players recording double digits in digs. Jadyn Butler led the way with 28, as Brooke Emel (15), Emma Butler (14) and Marissa Stecko (12) were the others.
Cammie Upcraft had a huge night with six blocks on the front line.
Offensively, Butler’s 17 kills paced the Lady Rams, with Stecko adding another 15.
Penns Valley is now one win away from getting into Saturday’s title game, which is slated for 1 p.m. at Altoona’s Fieldhouse.
BEA makes D6 semis
The Lady Eagles made quick work of their District 6 quarterfinal opponent in Cambria Heights on Tuesday. Bald Eagle Area gave up a total of 41 points in a sweep of the Lady Highlanders.
The Lady Eagles had eight aces from Elita Brown (5) and Lexi Skripek (3). Grace Hugar’s 11 kills and Skripek’s 14 digs were also team highs.
Madison Rockey passed the offense around with 32 assists to go with her team-high three blocks. Katelyn Smitchko also had three blocks for BEA.
Should the Lady Eagles win their semifinals match against West Shamokin, it could set up and all-Centre County final, if Penns Valley wins its semifinals match.
Girls’ Soccer
Bellefonte comes up short
The Lady Red Raiders saw their season come to a close on Tuesday night with a 2-1 overtime loss to Hollidaysburg in the District 6 Class 3A title game at Bald Eagle Area.
Bellefonte (10-8-1) trailed at the half but took just nine minutes into the second half to tie it up.
Mallorie Smith earned the goal for the Lady Red Raiders off an assist from Mia Johnson. Cati Besch made 17 saves in her final game as Bellefonte’s goalie.
