Questioning candidates, healthcare concerns, and more: letters to the editor

Editor’s note: As noted previously, our deadline to receive election-related letters was October 21st and we would publish those letters by the end of October. A number of such letters were received after the deadline; consequently, we will not be able to publish them. If yours was such a letter, please feel free to submit another letter that we can run after November 6th.
‘Make informed choices’
Thank you for the Voter Guide. I always read the entire section and use it to make informed choices on election day.
I was disappointed by the several candidates who failed to use an opportunity to state their positions on important voter issues. Who would bother to vote for candidates who couldn’t be bothered to answer?
I was also surprised at the many candidates who chose diversion rather than giving a direct answers to the questions. The Voter Guide gave us very useful indirect information about which candidates will serve us and also who will fail us. We need elected representatives who pay attention, truly hear us and respond. - Debbie Trudeau, State College, PA
“Time for change’
In a recent letter to the CDT, [a reader] argued that G.T. Thompson deserves another term because of his support for the elderly and disabled. He cites Thompson’s support of the Special Needs Trust Fairness Act. What a misleading letter!
In his five terms and ten years in Congress, Representative Thompson has consistently voted to harm, not help, the elderly and disabled of our region. Does voting against health care for those in need help the elderly and disabled? Does it help to vote for a tax cut for the rich that has greatly boosted the deficit and raised taxes for the rest of us? Does it help to actively deny climate change so that our lives, and those of our children and grandchildren, will be degraded forever? Does consistently supporting President Trump’s policies help the elderly and disabled in any way?
Perhaps his stance on these policies is why Thompson refuses to hold town halls or attend debates with his challenger. For these reasons, I urge you to vote to deny Mr. Thompson another term. I believe our area deserves a member of Congress who will work for all of our residents. Mr. Thompson has spent five terms not helping, and it is time for change. Please consider voting instead for Susan Boser, a candidate who truly represents the interests of the elderly and disabled, to represent you in Congress. - John D. McCarthy, Bellefonte, PA
‘One of the top concerns of voters’
Access to affordable Healthcare is one of the top concerns of voters. In Pennsylvania, legislation has been introduced to address these concerns. HB 1688 and SB 1014 would create The Pennsylvania Health Care Plan, an improved Medicare for All payment system for every person who files Pennsylvania Income Tax.
The Pennsylvania Health Care Plan would provide comprehensive coverage, including medication costs. Instead of paying premiums, individuals and families would pay 3 percent of their adjusted gross income as listed on their PA Income tax form. There would be no deductibles or any other out of pocket costs. All medically necessary care would be covered. Insurance company networks and pre-approvals would be eliminated.
Pennsylvanians would be free to choose their healthcare providers. Those on Medicare would no longer need to purchase additional coverage plans or worry about the infamous ‘donut hole’ gap in medication coverage. Employers, whether government or commercial enterprises, would contribute a 10 percent tax on payroll, far less than most pay for healthcare now. A rigorous Economic Impact Study projected that, under this plan, Pennsylvanians would spend $17 billion less per year for far better coverage than is provided under the current system.
This fiscally and ethically responsible plan has been ignored by many of our representatives, which begs the question of how much insurance industry lobbying affects our legislators’ positions. Erin McCracken has pledged to support the Pennsylvania Health Care Plan. As Representative of the 171st District, she will put the needs of her constituents first. - Chris Byrne, State College, PA
