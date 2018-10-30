Solving problems, the main election concern, and more: letters to the editor

‘Real problems need real solutions’
I am a lifelong Democrat, however, I have watched Jake Corman represent my community in Harrisburg and am consistently impressed with his ability to identify a problem, and work across the aisle to find a reasonable solution.
Senator Corman understands that real problems need real solutions, and that finding those solutions frequently means compromise. And that’s why I support him in this election, and encourage you to do so as well. - Stephanie Cooper, Bellefonte, PA
‘One main concern’
As we enter the last [stretch] of frenzied campaigning, it will sometimes be hard to prioritize the issues facing us as we get ready to vote. For me, there is one main concern. I want my representative to not only be in favor of public education but one who will advocate every day for our public schools.
For this reason, I will be voting for Erin McCracken for Representative in the 171st district. She not only understands our schools but will make sure that the needs of public education are first to be considered when it comes time to develop state budgets. I hope you will join me in supporting her. - Helen D. Wise, Spring Mills
‘Bravo!’
I’d like to thank you for adding the Centre Arts insert to the paper. We love all the arts and, while the Weekender is helpful, it is wonderful to read the more in-depth pieces about our local artists, exhibits and performances. Bravo! - Leon J. Stout, State College, PA
‘It was a gift’
I would like to thank the caring and professional staff at Foxdale Village for transporting my mom, Stephanie Kasales, to Eisenhower Auditorium so we could enjoy a performance by the Nittany Valley Symphony. We were treated to a concert that featured three pieces by Rachmaninoff. The Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor was performed by local pianist Svetlana Rodionova.
She is an extraordinarily talented musician. Her performance was absolutely superb and I was moved to tears. Ms. Rodionova earned her doctorate from the Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory in St. Petersburg, Russia. She performs regularly throughout this country and in Europe. How fortunate we are that she lives in Centre County.
I could not help thinking about the years of hard work and discipline it would take to be as accomplished a musician as she is. My hat goes off to every music teacher and parent who encourage young musicians to grow as artists. I am grateful that my parents made it a priority to provide me with music lessons as I was growing up. It was a formative part of my life.
Watching the concert, I realized how much it meant to me. Thank you to all the parents and teachers who encourage young musicians. Thank you to the conductor, Michael Jinbo, and all the talented musicians of the Nittany Valley Symphony for presenting this concert. It was a gift. - Barbara Kasales, Lemont, PA
‘We need to know the facts’
If one can’t be loyal to his wife, how about all of the vows made to staff and “We the people.” We need to know the facts, the truth every time the President says, “Fake news,” because he is saying our newspaper personnel, who work very hard, are lying. - Gayl Lent, State College PA
