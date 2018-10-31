An ‘Artrageous’ event, a last bit of Halloween, and more: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Events
* Looking for an outrageous way to spend your Thursday? The Community Arts Center of Williamsport is hosting a patchwork of music, dance and painting called Artrageous on Nov. 1. This lively and interactive show will feature a talented group of artists, musicians and dancers as they pay tribute to the genres and art forms of decades past. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is family-friendly.
* Hailing from Down Under, the Little River Band will also perform at the Community Arts Center of Williamsport, on Nov. 2. Formed in 1975, the band has sold more than 30 million records, and boasts success in both Australia and the United States. Catch their performance this Friday, set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
* If your folk dancing skills need a little sprucing up, then the Central Pennsylvania Country Dance Association has you covered. Located at the State College Friends School, the First Friday Contra Dance will be held on Nov. 2, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The event is open to dancers of every variety and skill level, and emphasizes the socialization and fun that comes with a good dance. The steps of contra dance, similar to square dancing, will be taught. Tickets cost $8 for members and $6 for students.
* The Penn State Glee Club will perform its fall concert in a new venue from years past— the Recital Hall. Featuring music meant for men’s voices and traditional songs of Penn State pride, the program begins at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, and is open to the public.
* Penn State students will be hosting a free Halloween event at the Bellefonte YMCA, open to all ages. Titled Mystery on High Street, the event will feature arts & crafts, an obstacle course and a surplus of treats. The Mystery is scheduled for Nov. 2. and will last from 6 to 9 p.m.
* Rather than taking yet another trip to the grocery store, why not visit the 7th Annual Farm to Table Harvest Tasting get-together? Local farms and food producers will bring their locally grown, locally prepared foodstuff. Sample a variety of food and beverages fit for all ages, though adults of drinking age can also enjoy the goods of local breweries, distilleries and wineries.
Comments