More on Sandusky, Trump, and a thank you: letters to the editor

In response to a [previous] letter, I also believe Jerry Sandusky is an innocent man. I have followed this travesty since the beginning and have read/followed Mark Pendergrast, Ralph Cipriano, and John Ziegler. These three men have actually investigated this case.
There was an unfounded rush to judgment from the very beginning, which happened immediately after Joe Paterno was fired by the Board of Trustees. This entire case should be TOTALLY investigated from the beginning. There was not one ounce of proof of Mr. Sandusky’s guilt -- not one -- only grown men claiming they were abused when they found out PSU could be sued.
The so-called “victims,” their attorneys, and the psychologists using repressed memory should be ashamed. The men who claim they were sexually abused saw dollar signs. I would easily venture a guess as to what kind of life these “victims” were leading before becoming multimillionaires. Can you? - Sandra C. Lane, Lititz, PA
Three loud cheers for Craig Foreman, McClatchy President and CEO, especially for his opinion: “This isn’t fake news. It’s local news and it still matters.” Let’s have more! - Mimi Barash Coppersmith, State College, PA
What kind of country do you get when the president runs it like a business? A country that puts profit before public health and an agency titled the Environmental Protection Agency becoming known as Environmental Profit Agency.
A country that puts the sale of weapons before the murder of journalists. An alleged billionaire leader who offers $1 million to charity for a test and after the test says, “Who cares?” A country that cuts infrastructure funding and recommends privatization of public lands and increased tolls on highways.
A country that puts sales of a brand name before international law. Countries buying the Trump brand name include Russia and Saudi Arabia. A country that doesn’t support a possession like Puerto Rico where the brand name failed. A country that puts not offending customers before law and order in Chapel Hill, N.C.
A country where the Federal Bureau of Investigation is accused of being Federal Bureau of Infamy. A country that puts entertainers before knowledgeable policy analysts. A country that puts bonuses for stock brokers before wages of people who actually make stuff. A country where the Department of public Education becomes the Department of private Education. A country where the Department of Defense becomes the Department on Defense. - John Swisher, Port Matilda, PA
Snow Shoe Rails to Trails (SSRTA) had a very successful day Saturday, October 20,2018, collecting trash along Casanova Road, Casanova Spur, Chestnut Road and Coaldale Road. We got the dump site cleaned up that was pointed out to us by Rod Fye (Centre County Recycling and Refuse.) We collected two couches/love seats, 6 tires, 53 bags of trash, several pieces of metal and lots of glass and a TV. This was enough trash to fill one of the larger dump trucks for Rush Township.
We had a total of 28 volunteers with a total of 224 man-hours of work time. We want to thank Rush Township Supervisors and staff for helping to coordinate this project. We want to thank Centre County Probation for additional manpower to help with this work. We want to thank Centre County Recycling and Refuse (Rod Fye) for his help identifying a trash dump site needing to be cleaned up and also for supplying the SSRT with some items for the cleanup. Last, the officers and directors of the SSRTA want to thank its members for coming out and helping with this project. It was so nice to see so many volunteers. Great job done by everyone! - Angel Tressler, SSRTA Director of Communications
The whole country is screaming that jobs are available and nobody to work them. If all the people that did a dumb thing in their life and ended up with a felony for life would be relieved of that felony, there would be lots of workers. Help in nursing homes and hospitals could certainly use them, not to mention all the other possibilities. - JoAnn Knupp, Bellefonte, PA
