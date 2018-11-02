Bald Eagle heads to the AA girls volleyball district title game

In a rematch of last year’s District 6 AA final against West Shamokin, Bald Eagle prevailed 3-0 Thursday night with game scores of 25-15, 25-20, and 25-22. No. 1-seeded Bald Eagle will now play No. 3 seed Central Cambria, which defeated Penns Valley Thursday, in Altoona Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Eagles were led by Grace Hugar’s 19 kills and .356 hitting percentage. Lacee Barnhart had 11 kills and a .276 hitting percentage. Barnhart added a team-high 2 aces and 10 digs.
Lexi Skripek led the way defensively with 16 digs. Madison Rockey had 2 blocks and 37 assists, while adding a season-high 13 digs.
