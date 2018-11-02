A solution for the hostility, Atherton woes, and more: letters to the editor

‘Greater than our differences’
I remember a bumper sicker, when I was a kid, something like, “I disagree with everything you have to say, but I would die to defend your right to say it.” I don’t see those bumper stickers anymore.
We are living in a time of extreme division within the U.S. Almost daily, the anger and hostility seem to be as bad as it could get- until the next day arrives. So much of it seems to be focused on the playing of our national anthem at public events. But I believe the playing of our national anthem could also be a point of hope and healing.
So I would like organizers of the events where the national anthem is played to consider making a request before the song plays: Ask everyone to reach out and hold the hands of the persons on either side of them; friend, family, or stranger.
And those who believe in God, whatever name they use, could bow their head in prayer, for the healing of our nation, if they want. Here is the important point: some won’t be praying because they don’t believe in God, some will be kneeling, some will look different, some will look very different than you. All of the people, to the left and right of you, will believe in many different things than you. Yet we are all joined together in a love of this nation that I hope and pray is still greater than our differences. - Craig Q. Rose, Pastor, Howard UMC, Howard, PA
‘Thanks!’
In the wake of recent cases of drivers passing school buses with flashing red lights, I want to salute the driver of a bus [recently] on Oak Ridge Avenue. To ensure the safety of the children crossing the street this driver stopped the bus diagonally with both lanes blocked. The children crossed safely thanks to an alert bus driver of the State College Area School District. - Carl S Keener, State College, PA
‘Let’s be realistic’
To the voice from the sky I met [recently] on Atherton, screeching “Stop, STOP!” at me, I thought I’d offer a few words of explanation.
I expect I’m like many drivers in that my focus is on the road ahead of me, assessing the situation in the work zone and trying to prepare for the daily arrangement of cones. I’m not typically expecting oversized construction vehicles to emerge from parking lots on the roadside, or from instructions being shouted from the person riding up high.
A flagger at street level is probably a more reliable way of directing traffic when you cross through with large vehicles, especially during the morning rush hour. We’re all resigned to the fact that Atherton is something of a wasteland for the time being. But the attitude of entitlement from the workforce really doesn’t help anyone.
The fact is, they’re the ones disrupting our territory, not the other way around. I know the work needs to be done, but let’s be realistic about the day-to-day human cost of a project like this, shall we? - Mark Ballora, State College, PA
Armed guards
Mr. President; I don’t want to live in a country where we need armed guards at synagogues and churches. I don’t want my grandchildren to go to schools with armed guards. Your off-handed solution to violence in this country is repugnant. If this is who we have become, God help us. - Jeffrey R. Kern, State College, PA
