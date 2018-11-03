Reactions to the Pittsburgh killings, Saudi Arabia, and more: letters to the editor

‘We are scared’
My wife and I were four blocks away from the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh babysitting our grandchildren when the murders took place. We are Jewish. We are scared.
The climate of hate that Donald Trump has cultivated has resulted in two recent horrific events. His hate speech has consequences. Pipe bombs were mailed to his critics who include a previous president, vice president, politicians, and journalists whom Trump has vilified. And now Jews have been killed in Pittsburgh while attending services.
Make no mistake, the marked increase in hate crimes against Jews [an increase of 68 percent in 2017] is a direct result of Trump encouraging a once-fringe minority to feel emboldened. While it is clear that Trump won’t take responsibility for his own hate speech, it is becoming more concerning that many still refuse to rebuke Trump....
Many say it is just Trump being Trump as he insults McCain, Cruz, or Rubio, [or] as he encourages people at his rallies to chant hate. It is just Trump being Trump as he uses hate for his political advantage. If people refuse to repudiate Trump for his hate speech, they are complicit in the recent deaths in Pittsburgh. Before it is too late to save the soul of this country, all patriotic Americans have to say that hate speech will not be tolerated and those who use it will be shunned. - David Werner, State College, PA
‘Change direction’
The Khashoggi murder is an outrage. But wouldn’t it be wonderful if it led to the end of the U.S. supplying Saudi Arabi with the billions of dollars worth of arms that have caused such ghastly devastation in Yemen over the last two presidencies? This is an issue that transcends politics. It is about the way arms and war make money. If we could finally change direction, Khashoggi would not have died in vain. - Mary Gage, State College PA
‘Protection for all’
A Trump administration memo reveals plans to erase the rights of transgender Americans by denying their existence. The plan is to prevent anyone from changing their gender from that on their birth certificate. This will ‘out’ transfolk via all legal documentation, leading to increased prejudice, abuse, and discrimination.
This inhuman move cannot be justified by any valid scientific or medical opinion: transpeople exist, have always existed, and will always exist. The cruelty of this policy will also extend to intersex people whose true sex is often masked or mis-assigned at birth for developmental reasons. The 14th Amendment guarantees equal protection for ALL under the law. Apparently, the administration does not include transgender and intersex individuals in ALL.
Such institutionalized bigotry simply cannot be allowed to go unchallenged. The cisgender majority may not understand transfolk, but transfolk should not be demonized. Instead, all of us should learn about and support these fellow human beings in their struggle to be their true selves. Transgender people are not confused, and doctors, psychologists and medical associations across the nation have all validated transgender and intersex identities....
Transgender and intersex individuals are human beings, worthy of the rights, privileges, and protections afforded to ‘ALL.’ The Centre LGBTQA Support Network affirms all transgender and intersex individuals: We see you. We value you. We affirm your right to live your truth and receive ALL the rights, privileges, and protections afforded to ALL other Americans. We stand with you! - Jennifer Babb, State College, PA
