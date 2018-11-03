‘The reality is we got to consistently make the plays we’re supposed to’

Penn State special teams were uncertain coming into the season and coach James Franklin says they still need to consistently make the plays they're supposed to.
By
Up Next
Penn State special teams were uncertain coming into the season and coach James Franklin says they still need to consistently make the plays they're supposed to.
By

Latest News

Penn State vs. Michigan: What we’re seeing and wondering

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

November 03, 2018 03:38 PM

Follow along as Centre Daily Times writers Josh Moyer and Johnny McGonigal critique the Penn State vs. Michigan game. The 14th-ranked Nittany Lions face their biggest remaining regular season challenge against the No. 5 Wolverines. Stay with us all day and check back after the game for more from the players and coaches.

  Comments  