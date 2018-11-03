Penn State wrestling: Michael Beard earns Clarion Open title; area wrestlers compete, too

The dual season began for college wrestling earlier this week.
Several Penn State wrestlers started their open tournament season on Saturday in the Clarion Open. There were also some Centre County natives who took part, too.
Michael Beard, who is greyshirting this year, didn’t compete for the Nittany Lions but came away with the 197-pound title.
He cruised to the finals with three technical falls and gave up just one point. Beard took on Clarion’s Greg Bulsak and was well on his was toward another technical fall up 11-2 after one period.
Beard tacked on a takedown in the second period and was up 13-4 with Bulsak controlling from the top position. Bulsak chose top to being the third period and rode Beard for the entire final period.
Bulsak showed a weakness in Beard’s wrestling with not being able to get off the bottom. Beard nearly got himself disqualified for being called for stalling too many times but came away with the 13-9 win.
Penn State had a pair of wrestlers competing at 285 pounds in Alex Nicholas and Seth Nevills, who is greyshirting this year but not competing for the Nittany Lions. The pair almost squared off in the quarterfinals but Nevills fell to Pittsburgh’s Demetrius Thomas in the second round. Thomas pinned Nicholas in the quarterfinals sending him to the consolations with Nevills.
Nevills made it further than Nicholas by reaching the consolation semifinals. Nevills suffered a 6-1 loss and his tournament was over. Nicholas’ tournament ended in the consolation quarterfinals.
Others competing for Penn State included Brian Friery (157 pounds, 2-2), Justin Lopez (125 pounds, 2-2), Scott Obendorfer (141 pounds, 1-2) and Austin Hoopes (184 pounds, 1-2).
Bald Eagle Area graduate Seth Koleno, who wrestles for Clarion, had his tournament ended in the 133-pound consolations quarterfinals due to a medical forfeit. Koleno went 5-2 on the day and had two pins and two major decisions. He opened his tournament with a fall in 3:36.
Bellefonte graduate Brock Port competed for Lock Haven and went 3-2 at 149 pounds. He dropped his opening match 9-5 but rebounded nicely with a 16-0 technical fall in the consolations. Port made it to the consolation quarterfinals before being eliminated 1-0 by teammate Colin Glorioso.
Penns Valley graduate Curtis Decker took part in 165-pound weight class for Pittsburgh and was 1-2. Decker reached the quarterfinals with a bye and was then pinned. He dropped his consolation match 7-2 and was eliminated.
