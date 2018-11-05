Fashion for a cause, ways to warm up, and more: Scene & Heard

Look for Scene & Heard Tuesdays and Thursdays as we spotlight events around Penn State and the community. Have info you’d like noted here? Go to calendar.centredaily.com and input your event.
Events
* Friendly reminder -- if you haven’t heard, election day is Tuesday. Make sure your voice is heard and get out there and vote!
*Don’t let the gloomy weather get you down -- warm up with a soup and bake sale at the Zion Lutheran Church in Boalsburg Tuesday. The sale will last from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
*Spend your Thursday night at a NYC-inspired fashion show put on by Tides. Tides is a local support group that helps children, teens and families who have recently lost a loved one. The fashion show will take place from 7-9 p.m. at Diamonds Lace and Bridal. The night will include a display of the latest formal wear, along with beer, wine, hors d’oeuvres and music by local DJ Alex Nepa. Tickets are $25, and you can get them via the Tides Centre County website.
Taco Tuesday
Seasonal depression already hitting hard? Shake the pre-winter blues and hit up Taco Tuesday at Mad Mex. The 16-ounce margs are $5 all day long and tacos are $1 from 4 p.m. until midnight. Happy hora is from 4:30-6:30 p.m., which includes half-priced drafts and wings along with 12-ounce margs for $3 and 22-ounce margs for $7.
Sports
Penn State women’s basketball faces off with Providence at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Comments