Bald Eagle Area’s Elita Brown and Katelyn Smitchko jump to block the hit from Serra Catholic in the first round of the PIAA 2A girls volleyball tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bald Eagle Area won and moves on to the quarterfinals.
Bald Eagle Area’s Elita Brown and Katelyn Smitchko jump to block the hit from Serra Catholic in the first round of the PIAA 2A girls volleyball tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bald Eagle Area won and moves on to the quarterfinals. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Bald Eagle Area’s Elita Brown and Katelyn Smitchko jump to block the hit from Serra Catholic in the first round of the PIAA 2A girls volleyball tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bald Eagle Area won and moves on to the quarterfinals. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Latest News

Bald Eagle and State College advance in girls volleyball state playoffs

By David Tilli

dtilli@centredaily.com

November 07, 2018 01:04 AM

Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball advanced to the PIAA state quarterfinals Saturday with a first-round win over Serra Catholic Tuesday, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-15.

The Eagles had a huge night from both middles, combining to have 20 kills and 0 errors with a .488 hitting percentage.

Taylor Kilmer’s 13 kills and Katelyn Smitchko’s 7 kills led the way. On the pins, Grace Hugar had 12 kills, while Elita Brown had 8 kills, and Lacee Barnhart chipped in with 6 kills.

Coach Larry Campbell was relieved his team bounced back after the shaky second set. “We came out and starting hitting the balls to target,” Campbell said.

Our BEA Eagles are off to the PIAA State Quarterfinal Round after a 3-1 victory over Serra Catholic! Game scores were 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-15.

Madison Rockey dished out 46 assists to go with her 2 blocks and 3 kills. Lexi Skripek led the way defensively with 32 digs. Brynne Bisel’s 3 aces led the way from the service line.

The Eagles’ quarterfinal match will be played Saturday against Corry at a site to be determined.

State College advances

The State College girls’ volleyball team also advanced to the PIAA second round with a 25-12, 25-23, 25-24 victory over Baldwin Tuesday. The Lady Little Lions will play North Allegheny Saturday at a location to be determined.

The Lady Lions jumped out early and dominated the first set, though the Highlanders kept things tight the rest of the match.

Jess Irwin led the way with 14 kills, followed by Leah Henderson and Kacy Sekunday each with 8 and Kate Lachendro with 7.

Henderson collected a team-high 18 assists, while Sekunda added 17. Lachendro had 10 digs, and Katie Finlan and Erin Lutz each had 9. Lutz also had 3 aces.

  Comments  