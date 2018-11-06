State College boys’ soccer advances in states; Bellefonte’s historic season ends

The State College boys’ soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA state playoffs Tuesday night for the first time since 2011.
The Little Lions defeated Norwin, 2-1 in overtime. Ben Vollmer opened the game’s scoring with an unassisted goal in the 21st minute. Norwin responded with a goal of its own in the 55th minute when Carter Breen knotted the score at one.
State College’s Alex Mikula assisted Marc Rodgers, who scored the Little Lions’ overtime goal.
State College coach Danny Orton said his team’s execution of their game plan led to the victory. “Norwin threats required cool heads and a high level of concentration from the boys,” Orton said. “They delivered just that.”
Orton added that he’s delighted to prepare for the team’s quarterfinal matchup.
“This is a special victory,” Orton said. “One for the entire program and the school.”
The Little Lions will play Radnor Saturday in the quarterfinals, at a time and location to be determined.
Bellefonte falls
Bellefonte’s boys’ soccer team had its season end Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Franklin Regional in the first round of the PIAA AAA Boys’ Soccer Championship. The Red Raiders trailed 1-0 at the half to a Franklin Regional team that has only given up four goals all season.
The loss brings Bellefonte’s final record to 15-4-1. The team won the Mountain League, and also won their first district championship in soccer in school history.
