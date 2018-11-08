A plea on Paterno’s behalf, the Kavanaugh hearings and more: letters to the editor

‘Tell the honest truth’
I am writing about the letter published in your paper by Anthony Lubrano, a former PSU trustee, one of the most trusted men on the board! It’s high time the Paterno family were given a sincere apology from Eric Barron and the whole PSU Board of Trustees, not to mention [revealing] where is the statue of Joseph V. Paterno, the man was a real man, honest and dedicated to his players. It needs to be put back right where it was.
Joe’s was the only coach who put PSU football on the worldwide football map! It’s high time you people repent and tell the honest truth. Now is the time! The Paterno family never deserved your “hate” and lies. Wake up and smell the roses -- tell the truth and ask God to help you because you sure need it now. P.S. - JoePa is still in our hearts, and our prayers are with his family. - Anne W. Caldana, Port Matilda, PA
‘No business serving’
Let’s review the contentious confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh. Recall Donald Trump’s promise in the October 2016 presidential debate: “I am putting pro-life justices on the court,” meaning that the Roe v. Wade 1973 precedent decision legalizing abortion should be overturned.
It was therefore not surprising that his July 2018 nominee for the Supreme Court was Kavanaugh, who had an extremely conservative voting record when serving on the DC court. He had a prior record of working for many highly partisan Republican causes, including the Bill Clinton impeachment fracas and the George W. Bush election fight.
With that background, it was not surprising that the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings and debate were highly partisan. However, a new element entered the discussion when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford submitted a letter (originally confidential), which declared that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Other individuals accused Kavanaugh of a history, in both high school and college, of frequent partying behavior, including drunkenness to the point of blacking out.
Kavanaugh denied these claims vehemently, adding anti-Democratic rage to his testimony. Robert Post, former Dean of the Yale Law School commented: “With calculation and skill, Kavanaugh stoked the fires of partisan rage and male entitlement… If we expect judges to reach conclusions based solely on reliable evidence, Kavanaugh’s savage and bitter attack demonstrated exactly the opposite sensibility. I was shell-shocked.”
Why did Republican Senators not recognize that Brett Kavanaugh has no business serving on the Supreme Court? - Milton W. Cole, State College, PA
Thank you for honoring Vietnam veterans
I would like to thank Representatives MIke Hanna and Kerry Benninghoff for taking the time from their busy schedules to formulate a Bill and get Route 192 renamed “The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Central Pennsylvania.“ This highway enables all Vietnam veterans to feel proud and know someone in the area cared enough to name a highway in their honor and it is something that can never be changed or taken away!
Veterans were spit on and called names upon re-entry back into the United States at airports around the country. They were called “Baby Killers“ from the actions of a few that were shown in the media at the time. Even now, they are sometimes not given credit for their deeds and sacrifices.
It is fitting that this highway was named in their honor. Brush Valley is a beautiful, scenic place. The drive down Route 192 is one of the nicest in central Pennsylvania, especially this time of year with the change of colors. Now, to all of the Vietnam veterans, when the highway is renamed officially, it will be even more beautiful.
Some will see no need for the change. Some will question it. But no one can question their courage from being in a war that no one wanted! Thank you Rep. Hanna and Rep. Benninghoff for remembering the Vietnam veterans of Central Pennsylvania and honoring their service! - Jim Hironimus, White Hall, MD
