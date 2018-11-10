Trump vs. Warren, wishing for a smarter America, and more: letters to the editor

‘Who cares, who cares?’
President Trump’s name-calling of Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas,” and denying her claims of Native American heritage, prompted Warren to release results of a DNA test that provides proof of her ancestry. “There is strong evidence that Ms. Warren has Native American pedigree, 6-10 generations ago. The error rate is less than one-in-a-thousand.” (Dr. Carlos Bustamante, a renowned geneticist)
Senator Warren (just re-elected) also released a video of Trump’s promise: ‘I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, if you take the (DNA) test and it shows you’re an Indian.” Trump mocked the DNA results and called her (video) statements “a scam and a lie.”
“Who cares, who cares?” “I didn’t say that,” exclaimed Trump. Later, Trump stated he would keep his $1 million pledge, only “if I can test her personally… That will not be something that I enjoy doing.”
The historical fact is that Pocahontas was a Powhatan Indian chief’s daughter, learned English, married John Rolfe (a leader of the Virginia settlement) in 1607, sailed to England, gave birth to a baby boy (Thomas Rolfe), and died just as the ship was about to return to Virginia. She was 20 years old. John Rolfe, and son (Thomas Rolfe), eventually settled in Virginia. Pocahontas’s family line extends to Mary Anna Randolph Custis (Robert E. Lee’s wife), Edith Wilson (President Woodrow Wilson’s wife), and to Jeanne Shaheen, Senator (D-NH). It’s fair to conclude that Trump reneged on his promise. - Carl Evensen, State College, PA
‘Sigh’
Prior to Tuesday, Dems’ platform was: “Trump.” Definitive platform. Hint: Trump was lesser of two evils in 2016.
Good news! After announcement Dems will control the House, a lead Dem said that priority will be: (hold breath) getting Trump’s IRS filings. Titillatingly, another Dem announced the priority to impeach Kavanaugh. Lastly, shifty move, expand Russian probe. (Word limit, good taste forbids defining Dem R-probe for you.)
Our republic is an education problem. Not solvable at university level. Maybe at school board level, with parental supervision (first, make English primary). There it can be taught that we are not a democracy. Until higher IQ citizenry, democracy is and will be mob rule.
Socialism has not, will not work. Problem with socialism is socialism; problem with capitalism - capitalists. Ben Franklin was asked what have you given us. He replied, “A republic, madam, if you can keep it”. (Ours based on: freedom, values and faith, is why it works, for now).
The View’s Joy Behar showed us the eloquent Dem IQ, when she said gerrymandering was the problem so many Republicans won in the Senate. (Memo school board: Two Senators, each state, statewide elections; i.e., no gerrymandering.)
Robert Heinlein: “The United States has become a place where entertainers and professional athletes are mistaken for people of importance.”
Overheard: People moved their registration from Socialist to Democrat, raised IQ both parties. PS: With Republican President and Senate, Dem House, stalemates should keep feds out of our lives for a while. Sigh. - Joe Rech, Philipsburg, PA
‘Where students learn to think’
America’s public-school educators and school support professionals prepare our students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow and succeed. They teach students to read great books and become math wizards.
They introduce children to the wonders of history and science. They stay after school to help students get the extra help they need. They challenge students to do things they never thought they could — write a poem, create an algorithm, play a Bach sonata.
The classroom is where students learn to think, solve problems, and cooperate with each other. These skills are critical in shaping the future of America.
During American Education Week Nov. 12-16, our public-school educators and support professionals are proud to invite parents and members of the community to see firsthand all the amazing things happening in our schools. I want to thank everyone in this community for supporting your local public schools.
Whether it’s thanking a teacher, reading to kindergartners, or talking with high school students about your work, your support makes all the difference. And, together, we’re making great public schools for every child. - Dolores McCracken President, Pennsylvania State Education Association
