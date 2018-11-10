Bald Eagle girls’ volleyball advances to state semis, and more: HS roundup

Bald Eagle’s girls’ volleyball fought off a tough Corry team Saturday to advance to the PIAA 2A state semifinals with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 win. The team will play again Tuesday night against defending state champion Freeport at a time and site to be determined.
The Eagles were led offensively by Grace Hugar’s 14 kills. Katelyn Smitchko, Elita Brown, and Lacee Barnhart added 5 kills a piece.
Madison Rockey led a well-rounded offense with 32 assists, while also adding a team high 7 aces.
Defensively, Rockey led the way with 3 blocks and Lexi Skripek had a team high 17 digs, while Barnhart had 16 digs.
State College falls
The State College girls’ volleyball lost to state powerhouse North Allegheny Saturday. The Lady Lions won the first set, 25-23, but dropped the next three, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-14.
It was the Lady Lions’ first loss during a 20-1 season, during which they won their eighth straight district title.
Boys’ soccer
State College boys’ soccer team fell to Radnor Saturday, 2-1, in the PIAA state tournament quarterfinals. It was the team’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2011.
State College scored first on a Ben Vollmer goal, assisted by Marc Rodgers, in the 20th minute of the first half.
But Radnor quickly responded with a pair of goals in the 25th and 30th minute of the first half. Neither team scored the rest of the way. State College finished the season 14-7-2.
“If we take today’s game in isolation, we can consider ourselves very unlucky not to advance,” coach Danny Orton said. “Radnor scored both goals from a dangerous long throw, but overall we played good soccer.
“If we look at the entire season, this group have added State College to the state tournament conversation again. I’m so proud of them and I’ll miss seeing the players.
“We have some great leaders and they’ve set the standard for pushing further for future years,” Orton added. “It has been a tremendous season and we’ve played good soccer playing against good competition. It’s been a highlight of my year working with these guys.“
