How Centre Helps is with you to work through life’s challenges

Centre County is a great place to live, indeed, we have a uniquely blessed community. There are great schools and beautiful parks, and this area is filled with that quintessential small town feel with some big city benefits, too. But if you look below the surface, there are many in this community who are suffering — right at this moment — and they need help.
Whether it be a mental health condition, drug addiction in the family, employment loss, financial challenge, illness, or divorce, life can be difficult, even in a place as blessed as Happy Valley. But where do you turn when you are in need of support? Centre Helps is a valuable community resource that is always available, no matter what your need.
Centre Helps has been a constant presence in our community for more than 40 years. During this time, we have fostered strong relationships with numerous human services organizations allowing for the development of a database that includes more than 500 programs and resources. If you are looking for support group information, food, rental assistance, or heath resources, we can help.
Anyone with a problem can call or text Centre Helps for support anytime, and we will serve as an ear to listen or connect you to the proper organization for your individual situation. We are here for you 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with our team of 40 volunteer hotline counselors. Our motto is, “Any Problem, Any Time,” and that reigns true for any type of difficult situation. Our professionally trained counselors provide non-judgemental and empathic support. When our callers feel lost and alone, our role is to empower them to make choices that are in accordance with their own values and beliefs. We serve as a guide to help them navigate through whatever issue they may be experiencing.
Recently, we expanded our services by partnering with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to help local people who are experiencing thoughts of suicide. Family or friends of people in crisis need support too, and we are here for them as well. In addition to the hotlines, Centre Helps offers an emergency food pantry, basic needs case management services and drug and alcohol education programs.
Please remember, you are never alone. Centre Helps will always be with you to work through life’s challenges.
Do you or someone you know need help now? Please call or text 237- 5855 or chat online at www.centrehelps.org. For the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1- 800-273-TALK.
