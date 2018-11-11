Mason Manville, Luke Gardner lead Penn State wrestling contingent at Bearcat Open

Penn State wrestlers Mason Manville and Luke Gardner each placed fourth at the Binghamton Bearcat Open on Sunday afternoon.
Gardner cruised to the 149-pound semifinals with a pin and major decision highlighting the path. He suffered a 10-7 loss to Cornell’s Hunter Richard, who won the weight class.
Gardner reached the third-place match with an injury default win over A.J. Jaffe and suffered an 8-3 loss to another Cornell wrestler in Chris Schoenherr.
Manville had a pair of decisions to reach the 174-pound semifinals, where he took on Mifflin County graduate Trent Hidlay, who is competing for North Carolina State. Hidlay topped Manville 4-2 and went on to win the weight class.
Manville reached the third-place match with a 13-6 win over Cornell’s Jonah Barley but suffered a 5-3 loss to Barley’s teammate in Brandon Womack.
Bo Pipher (157 pounds) and Jack Davis (133 pounds), who wrestled unattached, were the only other Nittany Lions to secure more than one victory. Each went 2-2. Others competing for Penn State included: Dominic Giannangeli (141 pounds), Austin Clabaugh (133 pounds) and Jame Hoeg (197 pounds).
