Get in the spirit of the season, and more: Scene & Heard

Event
* Head to S. Allen Street on Friday to kick off the holidays with the holiday tree lighting. The evening will consist of carols, cookies and hot chocolate. Santa will also make an appearance to light the tree. Get in the giving spirit and bring a toy to donate to the Marines’ Toys for Tots or a canned good item for the State College Area Food Bank.
Movie Night
Rock out to the music of Queen this Tuesday and catch “Bohemian Rhapsody” for a cheap night out: tickets are just $5.50/person. Learn more about the complex life of Freddie Mercury and get an inside look at the creation of some of the band’s biggest hits and performances. - UEC Theatres 12: Bohemian Rhapsody [PG-13]: 2 hr 14 min. Show: 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. - College 9: Bohemian Rhapsody [PG-13]: 2 hr 14 min. Show: 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m.
Bar Night
Head to Champ’s downtown location on Wednesday for $1 tacos and MHZ’s ladies night from 5 p.m. until midnight. Happy hour is from 10 p.m. until midnight featuring half off happys!
Sports
Women’s volleyball battles Michigan at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
