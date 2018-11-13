5 Centre County athletes tabbed Mountain League MVPs

The Mountain League announced all of its most valuable players and all-star teams for all fall sports except football. The football all-stars will be announced on Sunday.
Centre County athletes earned five MVP honors and had a total of 51 all-stars.
Penns Valley swept the MVP nods in cross country with Colton Sands and Kelsey Hull. Bald Eagle Area’s Madison Rockey (girls’ volleyball), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington (girls’ golf) and Bellefonte’s Mallorie Smith (girls’ soccer) were other MVP recipients.
The Red Raiders’ Evan Nyquist was selected as a nomination from the conference for a spot on the boys’ soccer all-state team.
Here are all the all-stars for each school:
BEA: Falen McHenry (girls’ soccer, midfielder, first team), Chelsea Butterworth (girls’ soccer, defender, first team), Rachel Veneziano (girls’ soccer, keeper, first team), Addison Proctor (girls’ soccer, forward, second team), Zoey McHenry (girls’ soccer, midfielder, second team), Sarah Holler (girls’ soccer, defender, second team), Peter Van Cise (boys’ soccer, defender, second team), Grace Hugar (girls’ volleyball, outside hitter, first team), Lexi Skripek (girls’ volleyball, libero, second team), Lacee Barnhart (girls’ volleyball, outside hitter, second team)
Bellefonte: Austin Melius (boys’ cross country), Mia Johnson (girls’ soccer, midfielder, first team), Maddie Polkinghorn (girls’ soccer, defender, first team), Maddie Morelli (girls’ soccer, forward, second team), Leigha Schrader (girls’ soccer, defender, second team), Cati Besch (girls’ soccer, keeper, second team), Moreyelle Fernandez (boys’ soccer, forward, first team), Joey Maggs (boys’ soccer, midfielder, first team), Dan Methven (boys’ soccer, midfielder, first team), Andrew Sharp (boys’ soccer, defender, first team), Zach Spearly (boys’ soccer, keeper, second team)
Penns Valley: Brendan Colwell (boys’ cross country), Daniel Kelly (boys’ cross country), Karly Smith (girls’ cross country), Ryan Johnson (boys’ golf), Lydia Boeckel (girls’ golf), Hannah Montminy (girls’ soccer, forward, first team), Katie Martell (girls’ soccer, midfielder, first team), Danae Hurd (girls’ soccer, defender, first team), Cassondra Ulmanic (girls’ soccer, defender, second team), Sal Castiglia (boys’ soccer, forward, second team), Alex Gretok (boys’ soccer, midfielder, second team), Caleb Narber (boys’ soccer, midfielder, second team), Caden Martz (boys’ soccer, defender, second team), Emma Butler (girls’ volleyball, outside hitter, first team), Isabella Culver (girls’ volleyball, middle hitter, first team), Jadyn Butler (girls’ volleyball, libero, first team), Brooke Emel (girls’ volleyball, setter, second team)
Philipsburg-Osceola: Samantha Bainey (girls’ cross country), Brandon Singer (boys’ golf), Keegan Soltis (boys’ golf), Katie Lingle (girls’ golf), Lindsey Bordas (girls’ golf), Jadyn Eckberg (girls’ volleyball, outside hitter/libero, first team)
