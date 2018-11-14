Environmental concerns, teachers’ impact, and more: letters to the editor

‘Maintain vigilance’
It is reasonable to expect that soon the EPA will propose changes to the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards (est. 2011), the first-ever national limits on the amount of mercury, acid gases, and other toxic pollution that power plants can emit. We need our senators and congress to uphold these limits.
Our EPA acknowledges, “Methylmercury exposure is a particular concern for women of childbearing age, unborn babies, and young children.” Mercury exposure is linked to nervous system damage and “this damage can impair childrens’ ability to think and learn.” Should we not be concerned about childrens’ intellects?
I voted for Senator Bob Casey because he has a solid record of defending our right to breathe clean air. He supported the EPA’s Clean Power Plan and the Paris Climate Accord and has spoken out against the administration’s attempts to thwart them. He voted to support the Cross State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) (2011) , which would require 23 states throughout the eastern, central, and southern U.S. to significantly improve air quality by reducing power plant emissions....
He has said of the recent environmental rollbacks, “I am disappointed, though hardly surprised, that the Administration continues to put the interests of polluters above public health.” In 2012 Casey voted to support the Mercury and Air Toxics Standard. When the next barrage of environmental assaults occurs, I’m trusting he will maintain his vigilance towards a healthy planet. - Cynthia Haveson Veloric, Gladwyne, PA
‘Thank an educator today’
I always wanted to be a teacher. Why? For all the reasons you read and hear: to make a difference in the life of a child, to be part of the village of care, to watch the proverbial light bulbs go on. The bottom line: I like kids, I love to learn alongside them, and I am challenged and encouraged by their questions and wonderings.
November 12-16 is American Education Week and this year’s theme is Great Public Schools: A Basic Right and Our Responsibility. Those of us working with your children now, plus those recognized as having an impact in years past, and those looking to enter a time-honored profession, hope that you as a community member, businessperson, parent, grandparent, or elected official will take the opportunity to celebrate educators in your communities.
American Education Week gives our town and our country the opportunity to witness the amazing impact of the educational system on the future of our world. Children shape our future, and educators shape our children. Say thanks to an educator today! - Mardi Lowry McDonough, President, State College Area Education Association
‘What are they waiting for?’
What will it take for Congress to accept that Donald Trump is destroying our country’s credibility and, more importantly, our democracy? Short of Trump’s Cabinet declaring him incompetent -- which the likes of warmonger John Bolton certainly is not going to support as long as he has a chance to launch war on someone ... anyone -- the House can impeach Trump and the Senate can then remove him from office.
What are they waiting for, for Trump to call a nuclear strike on one of our allies such as France just to shift attention from his malfeasance? As one citizen of this once-great country, in my opinion this really is serious. Our democracy -- even the concept of democracy -- is young and vulnerable, and Trump is truly threatening its continued existence. - Ross Adams Boalsburg, PA
