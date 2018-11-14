Aaron Brooks officially signs National Letter of Intent to join Penn State wrestling

Wednesday marked the opening of the early signing period for all college sports except for football.
Aaron Brooks, who verbally committed to Penn State in February, took advantage of the opportunity. He signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Nittany Lions at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
“I’m excited to be a part of something [that] will be such a positive impact to my life,” Brooks said to the Centre Daily Times.
Brooks is projected to wrestle at 174 or 184 pounds for Penn State. He is currently training with USA wrestling, which was expected, and won’t arrive on campus until next season along with Seth Nevills, Michael Beard and Joe Lee.
The North Hagerstown, Md. native is a four-time Maryland state champion, four-time National High School Coaches Association national champion, three-time champion at the Fargo championships, cadet world champion and a junior world silver medalist.
“Penn State is getting a great wrestler right here,” said Kevin Jackson, who is the National Freestyle Developmental Coach for USA Wrestling, in a Periscope video showcasing four other wrestlers signing NLIs. “The potential is great and outstanding.”
Follow Nate Cobler on Twitter all season long
Comments